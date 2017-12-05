Derwin James Declares for 2018 NFL Draft, Will Forgo Senior Season at FSU

STEVEN CANNON/Associated Press

Florida State safety Derwin James is moving on to the next level after declaring for the 2018 NFL draft.

James announced his decision Tuesday in a post on Instagram and added he won't play for the Seminoles against Southern Mississippi in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27:

James missed almost the entire 2016 season because of a lateral meniscus tear, but he returned this season and showcased his immense potential on the field. Although the Seminoles struggled as a team, the defensive back made plays all over the field against both the pass and the run.

His finished the year with 84 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Beyond James' numbers, NFL scouts will be excited about his physical ability that will translate to the next level.

"His athleticism jumps off the charts," Deion Sanders said of James, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com. "His size and physicality is a whole 'nother asset as well. And he loves the game of football."

Another top cornerback is impressed with what he has seen from the defensive back.

"He's the best college football player I've seen in a while as far as what he can do on defense and his impact," Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said, per Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer. "He'll probably go down, in my opinion, as the G.O.A.T. safety at Florida State."

With James' versatility to line up nearly everywhere in the secondary, plus the potential to even spend time at linebacker, NFL teams will have plenty of options for him.

James was eligible for two more seasons in college, but he will instead try to become yet another first-round pick from Florida State.

As for the Seminoles, they will hope the return of a healthy Deondre Francois next season can help them back into contention even if the defense takes a significant hit.