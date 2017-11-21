Case Keenum to Remain Starter over Teddy Bridgewater for Vikings vs. Lions

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Winners of six straight games, the Minnesota Vikings are sticking with success. Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Tuesday that Case Keenum will remain the team's starter for Thursday's matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Keenum, 29, has started eight games for the Vikings this season. He's led them to a 6-2 record, including five straight wins as a starter.

Teddy Bridgewater will remain Keenum's backup. Bridgewater has not played since an NFC wild-card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 because of a knee injury. He has been cleared to return to full activities and has been practicing with the team for the last month.

Zimmer told reporters he's been impressed by Keenum and that he isn't scared to "pull the trigger."

"It's going to be hard to yank him out of there right now. He's playing good," Zimmer told reporters Sunday. "I still have really high hopes for Teddy, and a lot of things happen throughout the course of the season, so we'll just see how it goes."

Keenum has thrown for 2,194 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions in 2017. He's been playing his best football over the last three weeks, putting up seven touchdowns against three picks and throwing for at least 280 yards in each contest.