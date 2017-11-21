Latrelle Lee Charged with Felony for Punching Tennessee State Coach on Sidelines

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former Tennessee State football player Latrelle Lee received a felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after punching strength coach T.J. Greenstone on the sidelines, according to ESPN.com.

Football Scoop captured the moment during the Nov. 11 game (warning: video contains profanity):

Lee was later dismissed from the team and expelled from the school, per Mike Organ of the Tennessean.

Greenstone fell to the ground immediately after being hit. According to ESPN, the arrest affidavit said he "has subsequently been having medical difficulties as a result from the altercation."

Greenstone was apparently keeping players off the field in order to avoid a penalty.

Lee, 22, was a senior defensive end who had started eight games over the last two seasons, but the Nov. 11 matchup against Southeast Missouri State was his last. He was arrested Monday before being released on a $7,500 bond.