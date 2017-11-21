Ray Allen Says He Was Victim of Catfishing After Accusations of Stalking

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former NBA star Ray Allen filed an emergency motion in court Tuesday claiming he was the victim of catfishing a day after Bryant Coleman accused Allen of stalking him after the two met online, according to the Associated Press.

The motion, which was filed on Allen’s behalf, read in part, "Coleman pretended to be a number of attractive women interested in Ray Allen. Ray believed he was speaking with these women and communicated with them."

Allen also claimed Coleman was the one stalking him.

"He posted about Ray's wife, Ray's children, Ray's dog, Ray's homes, Ray's wife's restaurant, and numerous other personal items," the motion added. "Coleman not only posted about these things, he would actually post while physically located inside Ray's wife’s restaurant in Orlando. And he would make sure they knew it, tagging Ray and his wife on those posts."

He also claimed that he and Coleman struck a deal to keep the conversations he and Allen shared—which Allen believed had been with a number of women—private after Coleman had threatened to reveal their contents. He then added that Coleman has since broken that deal.

Allen additionally requested the court to cease Coleman's "cyber-stalking."

His lawyer released a statement as well, per Tim Reynolds of the AP:

Allen, 42, spent 18 seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, averaging 18.9 points per game in his career while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. The 10-time All-Star and two-time champion (Boston in 2008, Miami in 2013) finished his career with 2,973 three-pointers made and 7,429 three-pointers attempted, both the most in NBA history.