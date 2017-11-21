Bradley Beal Becomes Youngest Player to Reach 700 Three-Pointers

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Washington Wizards sharpshooter Bradley Beal drilled two three-pointers en route to 23 points during Monday's 99-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. In the process, he became the youngest player in NBA history to make 700 career threes, per ESPN Stats & Info.

On the way to history, Beal, at 24 years and 145 days old, passed Kyrie Irving (24 years, 364 days), Gilbert Arenas (24 years, 316 days), Kevin Durant (24 years, 198 days) and J.R. Smith (24 years, 149 days).

The shooting guard is entering his sixth season with the Wizards—the team that drafted him with the third-overall pick back in 2012. Only Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist were selected before him in that draft.

Beal's career-high mark for threes made in a single game stands at seven, when he rained a barrage of long-balls on the Kings last November en route to 31 points. He's also logged nine games with six three-pointers during his 341 career games played, per Basketball Reference.

Beal crossed the 20-points-per-game threshold for the first time last season, averaging 23.1 points and shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game. This year, he's upped that to 24.2 points per game on 37.3 percent from long range in 6.0 attempts. He's also proven to be a solid passer and defender, averaging 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals this season

The 10-7 Wizards' next contest arrives Wednesday when they face off against the 7-9 Charlotte Hornets, who have been paced by Kemba Walker and his team-high 22.9 points per game.