NBA Rumors: B.S. Meter on Greg Monroe, DeAndre Jordan and Other Hot Topics

The Los Angeles Clippers are losing games left and right these days, suffering from injuries to key rotation players and watching Blake Griffin struggle through late-game situations with little help. The injuries are a legitimate excuse; Danilo Gallinari, Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic could absolutely help this team if healthy.

But all three of those players came in with red flags raised high. We all knew they were injury risks. The Clippers did, too.

And now, as the predictable has come to pass, the rest of the league is waiting for the fallout.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Sportsnation: "One of the most popular topics in the league right now among executives and agents is, No. 1: How long is Doc Rivers going to put up with this? And No. 2, What if this team gets to mid-December, into trade season, they're under. 500, do they look at doing something? Maybe DeAndre Jordan, maybe Patrick Beverley and reshaping themselves for the future?"

Normally, you'd look at Jordan's situation with the Clippers and peg him as a certain trade candidate. He's under contract this year for $22.6 million with a player option for next year valued at $24.1 million. Without Chris Paul around spoon-feeding Jordan lobs, his offensive value has taken a hit. And now Griffin is inked for a half-decade at the max, the math just doesn't support paying Jordan big bucks to stay.

So dealing him now and recouping something of future value should be the play.

Here's the thing, though: The Clippers foolishly lavished maximum money on an injury-prone Griffin after Paul bounced. This is a franchise clearly committed to staying relevant in the present at the expense of being competitive in the future. Losing Paul created a clear opportunity to start over, and the Clips passed on it.

So even if it makes sense to get something for Jordan now rather than letting him leave—or worse, committing to him on a long-term deal after he opts out—the Clippers' history indicates they won't pull the trigger.

