Who Can Dallas Cowboys Confidently Rely on Down the Stretch?November 23, 2017
Plain and simple, the NFC is loaded this year. Heading into Week 12, the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 10 seed at 5-5, according to the league's official site. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are 5-5, and they would be the No. 6 seed if the playoffs started today.
For the Cowboys to get into the playoffs in the NFC, they will need to find a way to get in at 11-5 or, at the worst, 10-6. That means Dallas needs to start making a run. In order for them to do so, they are going to need some of their stars to play better. Players such as Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten all need to play at a much higher level than they have been.
Who can the Cowboys confidently rely on in their next several games? Which players will allow them to stay afloat? Here is a list of players who need to continue to play at a high level in order for Dallas to secure a playoff spot.
Travis Frederick and Zack Martin
In the simplest terms, this team will go as far as the offensive line will take them. The Cowboys have invested endless amounts in their offensive line, and it needs to be the driving force in a potential playoff push. With Tyron Smith still not at 100 percent, the Cowboys can and will have to rely on their other two All-Pro blockers: Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.
In the past two games, without Smith or Ezekiel Elliott in the lineup, Frederick and Martin have carried their weight. On the ground, the team has rushed for 219 yards on 48 carries (4.56 yards per rush) against the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. That type of production will need to continue while Elliott is out.
Both Frederick and Martin are good bets to make the Pro Bowl once again this season, and each has been a reliable player for the Cowboys since the moment he stepped on to the field. As long as these two continue to play at a high level, Dallas will have a chance to win every game. That's how good they are.
Defensive Ends
The Dallas defense has had its fair share of down games this season. Through the first 10 games of the season, the unit has allowed 35 or more points in four different games. Obviously, the loss of linebacker Sean Lee has a lot to do with that, but the defense just hasn't been good enough this season.
However, that's not because of the defensive ends on this roster. DeMarcus Lawrence, David Irving, and Tyrone Crawford are all playing their best football of their careers. Together, the unit has combined for 21.5 sacks despite Irving missing the first four games of the season because of a suspension. They have also had five forced fumbles, six pass deflections and one blocked kick.
With the back seven of the defense being extremely young and Lee missing time with a hamstring injury, the Cowboys are going to need their defensive line to play at an even higher level. Each of these three players has the ability to take over games. Collectively, they comprise one of the best trios of rushers in the league. You can count on them to continue to produce in the team's final six games.
Dez Bryant
Statistically, it hasn't been a great year for Dez Bryant. This season, Bryant has 98 targets, but just 50 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn't been able to get on the same page as quarterback Prescott, and their offense is struggling because of it.
So how and why does Bryant's name appear on this list? He's still one of the best players on the roster and is the emotional leader of this team. Each week, the Cowboys can count on Bryant to bring that fire to the offense. Luckily for Dallas, he is a big-game receiver who knows how to turn it up in the most important situations in a game.
As the Cowboys get used to playing without Elliott on offense, Bryant and Prescott should be able to find some kind of connection. The Cowboys seem set on the idea of continuing to look Bryant's way, and you can bet that much bigger games are coming for him in the near future. Expect him and Prescott to finish the season strong.
Specialists
Kickers never get enough credit, but in the case of Dallas' specialists, they have been the most solid unit on the roster. Punter Chris Jones has been fantastic once again this season and should be a candidate to make the Pro Bowl this season. The Cowboys have allowed just 4.5 yards per punt return this season, good enough for second in the NFL, according to ESPN.com.
Of Jones' 40 punts this season, 23 of them have been downed inside of the 20. Only one team has more (the Baltimore Ravens with 24), but they have done so on 15 more punts. What's even more impressive is that the Cowboys are allowing an average of just 4.5 yards per return this season, good enough for second in the NFL.
The most impressive stat of the season for Jones is that the team has allowed just 54 return yards all season long. No team has allowed fewer. All in all, it has been a pretty special year for Jones and the punt-coverage unit.
As for the kicking game, the Cowboys have done surprisingly well considering Dan Bailey has missed the past six games. Mike Nugent has made seven of nine kicks for Dallas, with one of his misses coming from 49 yards in the rain in Washington. Altogether, the two have combined to make 14 of 16 kicks this season and 26 of 27 on extra points. Considering the situation, it has been a successful year for the field-goal kickers.
With Bailey coming back in the near future, the Cowboys will continue to have a dominant kicking game. Jones, Bailey and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur combined to make for the most reliable specialist group in the NFL. Dallas will likely play in many close games before the season is out. And the outfit with the better special teams will typically win those games. Advantage: Dallas.
Safeties
The Cowboys secondary has been inconsistent for most of the season. However, the safeties have been a bright spot for the team. Specifically Byron Jones and Xavier Woods. Jeff Heath hasn't developed into the player everyone was hoping he would be. Luckily for Dallas, 2017 sixth-round pick Woods has been better than the team could have imagined.
As Woods becomes more comfortable in this defense, his play should only improve. He might not be ready for a full-time role yet, but he's an upgrade over Heath. What's likely to happen is that rookie Chidobe Awuzie will see some snaps at safety to spell or play with Woods. But together, the play from that position should only get better as the season goes on.
But the best player in this secondary is still Jones. He is a Swiss Army knife. The 25-year-old has many different roles on the defense, and they can vary from play-to-play. This unit has had its rough patches this season, but the quality of play has been high for the most part.
The safety room is filled with lots of young players, but they aren't playing that way. With some talented quarterbacks still left on the schedule, the Cowboys should feel confident with the players they have in the back end of their defense.
Jourdan Lewis
Jourdan Lewis sure hasn't played like a rookie this season. Like most of the defense, he has had his ups and downs. But for the most part, Lewis has played at a high level all season. He's been the team's best cornerback in nearly every game this season.
Going forward, the Cowboys have to be excited they have such a talented cornerback who can play on the outside or in the slot. On top of his versatility, he's competitive, and that transfers to his ability to stop the run. Because he can play all over the field, he will be a key building block for the Dallas defense moving forward.
As for the rest of the season, expect Lewis to be one of the top five defenders on the roster. There aren't many elite receivers around, which should greatly concern the Cowboys. But with the way Lewis is playing, it might not even matter.