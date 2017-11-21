Victor Oladipo Produces Stat Line Not Seen in 30 Years

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo tallied 29 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, five assists and two blocks during Monday's 105-97 win over the Orlando Magic. In doing so, he became just the fifth player in NBA history (since steals and blocks began being tracked in 1973-74) to achieve that stat line, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The other players to do so are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1976), Larry Bird (1985), Alvin Robertson (1986) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1987), per Basketball-Reference. Robinson is the only player out of those four not to be in the Hall of Fame, though he was won the Most Improved Player Award, was voted on to an All-NBA team and claimed Defensive Player of the Year all in 1985-86.

Oladipo spent his first three seasons in the league with Monday's opponent, the Magic. While there, he averaged 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 2.0 steals and blocks per game. Oladipo was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June 2016, where he spent one season before being traded again over this past summer to the Pacers along with Domantas Sabonis for star wing Paul George.

This season is marking a breakout for Oladipo, who leads the Pacers in usage (30.6 percent). He's currently on pace to post career highs in points (22.9), rebounds (5.2), steals (1.7), blocks (0.9) and true shooting percentage (57.0).

The combo guard will look to continue his impressive season when the 10-8 Pacers face off against 11-5 Toronto Raptors on Friday.