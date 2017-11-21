Joe Morgan Advises BBWAA Voters Not to Elect Steroid Users into Hall of Fame

DAVID KOHL/Associated Press

Joe Morgan, vice chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, has sent a letter to members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, urging voters not to support steroid users.

In the letter, courtesy of Eric Fisher of the Sports Business Journal, Morgan told members of the BBWAA that "steroid users don't belong" in the Hall of Fame and "they shouldn't be accepted" for taking an illegal substance:

Morgan did acknowledge "the tricky issue" of players who were named in the Mitchell Report as being connected to steroids who have denied any wrongdoing, saying he has faith in the judgement of voters and who they vote for is their decision.

Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage told the Associated Press in 2010 that any player who used steroids or performance-enhancing drugs should be banned from entry to the Hall of Fame.

Morgan was elected into Cooperstown in 1990 after his 22-year career. He played for five teams, was a 10-time All-Star, won five Gold Glove Awards at second base, two NL MVPs and two World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 74-year-old Morgan has served on the National Baseball Hall of Fame board of directors since 1994.