Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Detroit Lions own the edge in the recent rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings, winning nine of the last 14 meetings, including a 14-7 decision earlier this season.

Can Detroit sweep the series for the second year in a row when the teams meet Thanksgiving afternoon at Ford Field?

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings just ran their winning streak to six in a row with an important 24-7 victory over the Rams last week. Minnesota spotted Los Angeles an early touchdown and then threw a shutout from there.

Meanwhile, Vikings running back Latavius Murray scored to forge a 7-7 tie in the second quarter, then scored again to snap that tie early in the fourth.

Minnesota then iced the game a few moments later on a 65-yard Case Keenum-to-Adam Thielen scoring hookup and covered as two-point favorites.

On the day, the Vikings outgained Los Angeles 451-254, outrushed the Rams 171-45 and dominated time of possession by a 37-23 margin.

Minnesota has now outgained each of its last eight opponents and outrushed five of its last six foes. The Vikings are also now 6-2 both SU and ATS since Keenum took over as the starter at quarterback.

At 8-2 overall, Minnesota now sits in the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoff standings, just one game behind 9-1 Philadelphia.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

The Lions own a three-game winning streak after beating the Bears 27-24. Detroit spotted Chicago the first 10 points of the game but rallied to take a 21-17 lead into halftime.

Near the end, the Lions got a 52-yard field goal from Matt Prater to break a 24-24 tie and then survived a Chicago field-goal attempt that would have forced overtime.

On the day, Detroit got outgained by Chicago 398-352, but the Lions defense scored a touchdown—its fifth of this season—and stiffened as the game progressed, holding the Bears to seven points over the final 37 minutes.

Two weeks ago, the Lions beat Cleveland 38-24, covering a 10-point spread and just before that they won at Green Bay 30-17, covering as three-point favorites, although the Packers were without Aaron Rodgers.

At 6-4 overall, Detroit is tied with Atlanta for the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff standings, but the Falcons own the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Lions.

Smart pick

Minnesota owns the better running game and the better defense, and it's getting good play at quarterback. Smart money here rides the Vikes.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in seven of the Vikings' last eight games against the Lions.

The favored team is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games in this matchup.

The Lions are 8-0 SU and ATS in their last eight games at home in November.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.