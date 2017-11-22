Assessing Chicago Bears' 2018 Salary-Cap Situation

0 of 5

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears know how to walk the tightrope that is the NFL salary cap.

Tasked with one of the league's biggest rebuilds, what gained the most attention nationally a year ago was the contract general manager Ryan Pace and the front office doled out to Mike Glennon.

The quarterback inked a deal worth $45 million and only started a handful of games before getting replaced.

What gets lost in the ill-advised attention there, though, is the strong contracts Pace handed out on prove-it deals to guys such as Prince Amukamara while rebuilding key aspects of the roster like the secondary.

We would be talking about even more here as well, were the Bears an attractive destination considering they pursued top-tier secondary and offensive line players. The front office has also wrapped up smart extensions for guys such as Akiem Hicks and Charles Leno Jr.

In short, the Bears are in a good place when it comes to the salary cap. Here's what they're looking at this offseason, with all contract information courtesy of Spotrac.