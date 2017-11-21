WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 21

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown followed up on Survivor Series with a steady effort even if the stakes of the pay-per-view's brand warfare didn't feel significant.

Team Blue's loss didn't seem to cut very deep. The roster seemed generally annoyed at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but for the most part, it was business as usual.

The Usos went back to clashing with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. WWE champ AJ Styles found himself crossing paths with Jinder Mahal.

Where the show most delivered a spark, though, was via an infusion of new talent. A night after Raw welcomed two NXT talents, SmackDown one-upped the red brand by welcoming three new faces—Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Throw in the re-introduction of The Bludgeon Brothers and the show's focus didn't remain on Survivor Series for long but instead looked ahead at what's to come.

Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's SmackDown from Houston, from Shane McMahon's opening statement to a lumberjack match to close things out.