Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The St. Louis Blues (15-5-1) will host the disappointing Edmonton Oilers (7-11-2) on Tuesday as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks. The Blues have been as good on the road as they have been at home this season, bringing a 7-2 mark at the Scottrade Center into this matchup against the Oilers.

Betting line: The Blues opened as -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals.



NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.4-2.0, Blues (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Oilers can pay on the NHL lines

Edmonton has underachieved so far but remains a talented squad, led by leading scorer Connor McDavid (10 goals and 15 assists). After routing the Vegas Golden Knights 8-2 last weeks, the Oilers fell 4-1 at home to St. Louis on Thursday before starting a five-game road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The Oilers had won the previous four meetings with the Blues, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, and McDavid tallied one goal and two assists in the latest setback at Dallas.

Why the Blues can pay on the NHL lines

St. Louis has won two in a row, five of seven and nine of 12, with the team kicking off a five-game homestand here. Back in action for the first time this year will be defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, as the two-time All-Star has yet to play due to a fractured ankle.

Bouwmeester's presence on the ice should only give the Blues a boost, and they already rank fifth in the league in goals-against average (2.6) behind the netminder duo of Jake Allen and Carter Hutton. Allen has been in goal the past four games, stopping 49 of 53 shots (.925) in the last two to close out a three-game road trip.

Smart betting pick

Edmonton has lost three straight away from home following a two-game road winning streak, with three of the five going to overtime. Meanwhile, St. Louis has split its last four home games, including the most recent one 5-2 to the New York Islanders on November 11.

The Blues may be playing better right now, but some could argue that the Oilers are still the better team. For that reason, Edmonton is worth betting as a 'dog.

NHL betting trends

Edmonton is 1-4 in its last five games.

Edmonton is 3-8 in its last 11 games on the road.

St. Louis is 9-2 in its last 11 games at home.

