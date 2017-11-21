Shane McMahon Responds to Loss: Latest Rumors, Preview for WWE SmackDown Nov. 21

Credit: WWE.com

Shane McMahon will limp into WWE SmackDown weighed down by disappointment.

He led Team Blue into battle on Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view and despite a gutsy effort could not take home the win. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn played a role in that loss as they attacked McMahon mid-match.

The commissioner is now set to kick off SmackDown, and he's sure to aim plenty of his ire toward the mutinous pair of KO and Zayn.

The Toyota Center will host once more as SmackDown caps off a four-night stay in Houston for WWE. It will welcome the blue brand's champions, a pair of hammer-toting bruisers and perhaps a roster shakeup.

What lies ahead for the first edition of SmackDown after Survivor Series? The SmackDown preview on WWE.com, backstage news and storyline projections help answer that. Read on for a preview of Tuesday's show before it airs on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

After Sunday's PPV, Owens and Zayn interacted with Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon in a scene that seemed to tease a possible move to Raw. Whether it's those guys or someone else who changes shows, some kind of roster moves may be on the way.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson wrote, "There had been talk of doing a Superstar Shakeup in the fall, but whether those plans still stand, we will see. There have been talk over the summer within the company that Owens was going back to Raw, but it quieted pretty quickly."

It looks as if plans have changed regarding WWE champ AJ Styles defending the title.

As Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net noted, "WWE announced AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal in a Houston Street Fight for the WWE Championship for this event at the Survivor Series on Sunday."

Perhaps it will instead be a dark match for the live crowd.

SmackDown Streaks

Now that his stumbles against Sin Cara are over, Baron Corbin is returning to dominance.

The Lone Wolf knocked off The Miz on Sunday. He has now won three matches in a row and triumphed in five out of his last eight bouts on SmackDown. per CageMatch.net. That pattern is poised to continue for the United States champ.

His recent rival, Tye Dillinger, hasn't had nearly as much spotlight of late. The Perfect 10 hasn't wrestled on SmackDown since Oct. 3, per CageMatch.net. That makes six straight shows he's missed.

He would make sense as Corbin's next challenger, but others stars like Bobby Roode may be in front of him in line.

Survivor Series Fallout

The Styles vs. Mahal feud can now resume. It was briefly paused as The Phenomenal One went after Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Styles took a beating in that bout and will be vulnerable and weakened as Mahal seeks to reclaim the WWE Championship.

A rematch between those two SmackDown stars is likely going to be the main event for Clash of Champions on Dec. 17. The build for that showdown should begin Tuesday night.

Who will step up to Charlotte Flair for a crack at the SmackDown Women's Championship is less clear. Natalya, who The Queen beat to claim the gold, is the logical choice. But WWE is teasing going in another direction.

The SmackDown WWE.com preview hinted at one of the women who fell short in the five-on-five Survivor Series match being Flair's next foe. It asked, "Will anyone be able to shake off the Survivor Series disappointment to step to The Queen?"

The Bludgeon Brothers will charge into Houston to make their re-debut. The repackaged duo of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are booked to go up against The Hype Bros.

Considering that The Hype Bros can't get along lately, that they occupy the bottom rung of the tag team division and WWE is presumably going to want to paint The Bludgeon Brothers as destroyers, this has all the makings of being an obliteration.

Tuesday's big story will be McMahon's reaction to Owens and Zayn's betrayal.

What punishment will he dole out? Is WWE setting up a match involving those three men? Those questions are set to be answered soon.

But WWE.com's SmackDown preview suggests things may grow more complicated as general manager Daniel Bryan could get involved. "Does Bryan have something to get off his chest and how will it affect the future of SmackDown LIVE?" the preview asked.

Bryan and McMahon's relationship has grown tense in recent weeks. Something appears to be brewing between them.

So while Raw spent its first post-Survivor Series show in celebration mode, SmackDown is instead in line for turmoil.