Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose: Everything You Need to Know About Paige's New Faction

When Paige stormed back into the WWE Raw spotlight, she did so with two unfamiliar soldiers at her side: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

The two NXT prospects made their debut by joining Paige in a beatdown of Raw's female stars. Soon, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley were writhing at their feet. The trio kept the violence going when they swarmed Alexa Bliss backstage.

And with that, not only did Paige make a long-awaited return after neck surgery, WWE introduced two new faces to the Raw's women's division.

Some fans may recognize Deville and Rose from their few appearances on NXT TV, but neither woman was a prominent prospect for the developmental brand. Like Braun Strowman and Bliss before them, the rookies made the jump to the main roster faster than expected.



Monday night was far from the first time Deville and Rose have shared the same stage.

They both competed on the most recent season of WWE Tough Enough, the company's talent search show. Deville was out at the end of the fourth week of the series. Rose, on the other hand, placed second to Sara Lee.

After both women signed developmental deals, they stepped in front of the cameras at the same time. Deville and Rose debuted on NXT TV together last August in a six-woman tag team match with Bliss.

As their tenures on Raw now unfold, let's dive into just who these two Superstars are.

Deville

Height: 5'7"

From: Shamong Township, New Jersey

Township, New Jersey Age: 24

Nickname: The Jersey Devil

The fighting gear Deville dons in the wrestling ring isn't just for show. The Raw rookie trained in MMA before becoming a pro wrestler.

Her Tough Enough profile noted that she "has been training in one form of fighting or another since age 16."

She made her MMA debut in 2014 with a win over fellow flyweight Allenita Perez. Deville went 2-1 in her three fights with one of those victories coming by way of submission, per Sherdog.com.

Despite her elimination from Tough Enough, WWE signed her to a developmental deal in the fall of 2015. Early in her WWE run, she competed under her real name (Daria Berenato) before adopting the Deville ring name.

Her MMA background figures heavily into her in-ring move set. She faces off with foes in fighter's stance, relies heavily on strikes and employs a number of submission holds from the armbar to the kimura.

Her strikes are realistic and her mat game is solid, but showmanship hasn't been her strong suit to this point. That could come in time. She's still new to the sports entertainment game as she's competed in just 158 matches (10 televised), per CageMatch.net, thus far.

The MMA gimmick will remind many of Mae Young Classic finalist Shayna Baszler, but Deville doesn't yet have The Queen of Spades' presence.

Rose

Height: 5'4"

From: Yorktown Heights, New York

Age: 26

Nickname: The Golden Goddess

Before nearly taking home first place at Tough Enough, Rose was a fitness model and a successful one at that. She was crowned the 2014 World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Bikini Champion.

She impressed the judges and viewers at Tough Enough to the point that she nearly won the competition.

Second place proved good enough to land her a developmental deal, though. She signed shortly after the reality show's finale. WWE thought enough of her to invite her to be in the fifth season of Total Divas, as well.

She's been on that show far more than she's been on NXT. Rose has wrestled a total of 139 matches, only three of which were televised, per CageMatch.net.

Early on, she was clearly a work in progress, but she's improved in the ring over time. Her moves have grown smoother, and each glimpse of her shows that she's more comfortable between the ropes.

Rose's sense of showmanship is strong, and she has a solid athletic foundation to build on.

She hits foes with a double-underhook facebuster that looks a lot like Brie Bella's Bellabuster. The better comparison as an overall package is Eva Marie, though Rose is well on her way to becoming a superior version of the former WWE talent.

Rose has a clear star quality about her. She's already way ahead of Marie in terms of ring work.

She and Deville enter the main roster amid ample rumblings from doubters. They aren't the polished performers that Nikki Cross or The Iconic Duo are. They haven't created much buzz at NXT, but they each have skills they can lean on as they learn on the job.

And having Paige in their ear and at their side will be a boost for both Superstars.

