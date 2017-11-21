WWE Survivor Series 2017: Triple H Survives and Worst Booking Decisions from PPV

1 of 3

Superstars the caliber of Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode were ready and waiting to take a positive step forward on a stage such a Survivor Series.

Sure, WWE Creative gave each of its full-time stars a brief moment to shine during the tag team elimination match. But those moments were short-lived.

Roode and Nakamura were quickly disposed of by Braun Strowman—the only full-time Superstar who was booked properly in the entire match. Joe and Balor were unceremoniously dispatched by Cena and Orton, two more aging Superstars who weren’t major factors in the match aside from eliminating two of the company’s top guys moving forward.

Instead, WWE decided to devote a spectacular amount of time to three part-time authority figures—Triple H, Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon—in an effort to build a WrestleMania story three months down the road.

Forbes’ Blake Oestiecher noted that there would be “no long-term benefit in having Angle, Triple H or Shane [emerge] as a sole survivor.” On Sunday, all three were among the last four men standing in the main event.

The idea of WWE’s top authority figures going toe-to-toe—be McMahon vs. McMahon or any number of general managers who had the wherewithal to stand against those McMahons—has been a tale that’s been played out in the past, none well-received by fans and critics alike.

As Cleveland.com’s Troy L. Smith wrote before Survivor Series: “WWE was thriving without The Authority storyline. Yet, here it is again. It's quite maddening.”

WWE is headed down the same path now, building to a WrestleMania moment that plays to nostalgia and to ego. Rarely has this been executed properly, resulting in poor television. Even worse, it comes at the expense of veritable geniuses in the ring, with the Balors, Joes, Kevin Owenses and Sami Zayns of WWE—those who should be headlining events—being relegated to meaningless matches with little creative direction.