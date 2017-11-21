Rebooking Lesnar vs. Styles, Elimination Matches and WWE Survivor Series Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series was perhaps the perfect example of how capable the company is of putting on a show that features the good, the bad and the ugly in equal measure.

What was—at least in large part—a solid show with plenty to get excited about was eventually overshadowed by some questionable booking decisions in the bigger bouts of the night.

The two elimination matches, and the men's in particular, were confusing in the way they were booked for significant periods, leaving a sour taste in the mouth.

With that in mind, here's how WWE could have better delivered Survivor Series, as we take a look through the card and rebook the critical moments of the key matches.