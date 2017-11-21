Jackie Robinson Jersey from Rookie Season Sells for $2.05M at Auction

JOHN ROONEY/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Dodgers uniform that Jackie Robinson reportedly brought home with him after his rookie season in 1947 sold for a record (post-World War II era) $2.05 million at auction, according to the Associated Press.

Per that report, "The jersey, part of a Heroes of Sports offering by Heritage Auctions, was accompanied by a letter from Robinson's widow, Rachel, saying it is the one brought home by the Hall of Famer at the end of the 1947 season, when he became the first black player in the majors and earned Rookie of the Year honors."

Robinson hit .297 in his historic rookie year with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, 125 runs and 29 stolen bases, all while breaking MLB's color barrier. He finished his career as a six-time All-Star, the 1949 MVP and a 1955 champion, ultimately being enshrined in baseball's Hall of Fame.

He played for 10 seasons, all with the Dodgers.

The price of his rookie uniform was the most in the post-World War II era, surpassing the $573,600 that Sandy Koufax's 1955 Dodgers rookie jersey garnered at auction, according to the AP. The all-time record for a sports memorabilia sale remains the $4,415,658 that Babe Ruth's 1920 New York Yankees uniform sold for in 2012, however.

In late October, Robinson's game-worn Dodgers cap from the "1947-48 period" sold at auction for $590,994, per Dean Balsamini of the New York Post, setting a new record for memorabilia hats.

"It was a special hat for him. It has a helmet liner to protect him from beanings from racist players who would throw the ball at his head," Lelands chairman Josh Evans told David K. Li of the New York Post. "This is ancient, early baseball technology."