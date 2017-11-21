WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 20November 21, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 20
Roman Reigns may have become a grand slam champion by capturing the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Raw, but he was not one of the biggest winners of the night's explosive broadcast.
Paige was, though.
The Anti-Diva returned, flanked by NXT's Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and put the Raw women's division on notice. Her return, hotly anticipated for weeks now, was the biggest news story to come out of Monday's show.
While the women's division received an injection of excitement thanks to that return and those debuts, the cruiserweight division continued to be bogged down by questionable booking and an undeniable apathy.
Speaking of apathy, Jason Jordan had another one of those nights on Raw.
There is no apathy as far as The Miz is concerned, though. The most must-see Superstar in WWE had another superb night of promos and in-ring action as he continued to be the centerpiece of the flagship show.
These Superstars made waves Monday night, for better or worse, for a multitude of reasons.
Find out why some were deemed "winners" and others "losers," with this recap of the November 20 episode of WWE Raw.
Winners: Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Paige made her long-awaited return to WWE Monday night and she did not come alone.
The Anti-Diva was joined by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose of NXT, and the trio left the Raw women's division a mangled mess of broken bodies.
Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Mickie James and Bayley all felt the brunt of the united trio in front of the live audience, while Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss fell prey to their concentrated attack in a backstage segment.
The return of Paige, and arrival of Deville and Rose, introduces a faction to the women's roster. That is something it has not had since 2015 and, more importantly, something that injects freshness into the product.
Whereas Banks, Bayley, Bliss, Nia Jax and others have been running around selfishly seeking championship gold, this newly established trio is a united front designed to wreak havoc and punishment on the division. They stand together, making them a far more dangerous entity than any of the individual Superstars.
Except for maybe Asuka.
She is terrifying.
Loser: The Cruiserweights
Another week, another meaningless cruiserweight match.
Yes, there are bright spots in the cruiserweight division, most notably Drew Gulak, who has been a revelation as a character here in 2017. With that said, the bad far outweighs the good.
Monday night, Gulak joined Tony Nese, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari in an Eight-Man Tag Team match against Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali.
As per usual, there was nothing inherently wrong with the match or the action provided by the Superstars. Instead, the issue lies in the fact it means nothing. It was a meaningless match that accomplished nothing whatsoever.
There was no hint of a possible No. 1 contender to Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship. The titleholder himself contributed little of note to the ordeal and the stakes were nonexistent. It was a match for the sake of a match, as if WWE realized it had to fill its cruiserweight quota for the week.
Those sorts of matches are infuriating in that they exist for no reason and fail to make proper use of the immensely talented individuals involved.
This was no different.
Winner: The Miz
The Miz may have lost his Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns in the main event of this week's show, but he did so on a broadcast in which he once again was the heel around which the entire thing was built.
Look back at the last two months or so of television and count how many times Miz has been given multiple segments, how he was booked opposite The Shield or Kurt Angle in some high-profile angle and realize WWE Creative has made the concentrated effort to build entire shows around the Hollywood A-lister.
Why? Because he is a phenomenal heel, a catalyst for matches and moments that define episodes of Raw.
He can be arrogant, witty, funny or deadly serious.
His in-ring work has improved significantly with every passing year, as witnessed in Monday's main event against Reigns.
Miz is, and has been, an elite performer for the company and his recent use by Raw management has confirmed as much.
Win, lose or draw, Miz is integral to what the company is doing with its flagship show right now and that makes him an undisputed winner.
Loser: Jason Jordan
Is there any character more unlikable on Raw right now than Jason Jordan?
He is wholly unbelievable, his goody-two-shoes act is painfully boring, and he never once comes off as natural on the microphone. Monday night, he came to the defense of his father, Kurt Angle, standing up to Triple H. Then he was booked in a match with Braun Strowman, during which his knee gave out.
Rather than feeling sympathetic for the tough youngster, it felt more like fans were disappointed he was not obliterated by The Monster Among Men.
And therein lies the problem: For a Superstar enjoying the push Jordan is, people just do not care about him or his relationship with Angle.
He is one-dimensional, a solid wrestler in the ring but a subpar performer everywhere else.
Until he becomes a more convincing talker or his push slows a bit, fans will continue to tune him out—or wish for his destruction at the hands of big, nasty heavyweights.
Whichever one comes first.