WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 20

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns may have become a grand slam champion by capturing the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Raw, but he was not one of the biggest winners of the night's explosive broadcast.

Paige was, though.

The Anti-Diva returned, flanked by NXT's Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and put the Raw women's division on notice. Her return, hotly anticipated for weeks now, was the biggest news story to come out of Monday's show.

While the women's division received an injection of excitement thanks to that return and those debuts, the cruiserweight division continued to be bogged down by questionable booking and an undeniable apathy.

Speaking of apathy, Jason Jordan had another one of those nights on Raw.

There is no apathy as far as The Miz is concerned, though. The most must-see Superstar in WWE had another superb night of promos and in-ring action as he continued to be the centerpiece of the flagship show.

These Superstars made waves Monday night, for better or worse, for a multitude of reasons.

Find out why some were deemed "winners" and others "losers," with this recap of the November 20 episode of WWE Raw.