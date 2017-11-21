Antoine Griezmann Says He Hasn't Considered a January Exit from Atletico Madrid

fotopress/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has said he has not thought about leaving Atletico Madrid in January and does not regret staying at the club in the summer.

He told Telefoot (h/t AS, via Football Espana):

"I have no regrets about staying at Atletico. This was my decision and I'm happy with it, that's not the reason why I've gone seven games without scoring.

"I haven't discussed a January move away, and the team will improve further with the arrivals of Diego Costa and Vitolo, the reinforcements will do us good.

"I haven't always expressed myself well [in regards to his future], like the other day I said it would be nice to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, of course it would, but that does not mean I want to join Paris Saint-Germain."

Griezmann appeared close to joining Manchester United at the start of the summer and admitted the transfer was a possibility:

The Sun's Alex Terrell even reported he had agreed terms with the Red Devils over a five-year contract worth £280,000 per week.

However, after Los Rojiblancos were hit with a ban on registering new players in the summer and thereby prevented from replacing him, Griezmann stayed put as the team transitioned to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Frenchman simultaneously told Cadena Ser's El Larguero (h/t AS) he was as happy at the club as he was when he first arrived.

The campaign has not gone to plan for Griezmann or Atleti thus far, though, with the team 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

He scored 26 times last season, but this year has just three in 14 appearances, and he is enduring an eight-match goal drought totalling 723 minutes.

The 26-year-old was jeered by his own fans during Saturday's goalless Madrid derby, and football writers Ryan Baldi and David Cartlidge both believe he will soon depart:

Griezmann is under no illusions as to his form and knows he needs to rectify the situation.

He added: "Maybe only two or three of my performances have been enough. I need to work hard to change this and to improve, I need to work on my shooting and also try to create more chances for my teammates—this team needs to get back to where we belong."

A January move is perhaps unlikely given the outlay that will be required to land Griezmann, but with Costa arriving from Chelsea, Atletico already have a replacement lined up if he does go, and it seems it will take a significant turnaround for him to end up staying beyond next summer.