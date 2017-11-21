Anderlecht's Henry Onyekuru Reportedly Scouted by Barcelona

MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly sent scouts to run the rule over Anderlecht starlet Henry Onyekuru over the weekend.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t CompleteSportsNigeria, via Jose Pablo Diaz of AS), the 20-year-old forward, who is with the Belgian side on loan from Everton, has attracted the attention of some of European football's biggest names.

As well as the Blaugrana, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Fiorentina, PSV Eindhoven, Southampton and Stoke City are also said to be keeping tabs on Onyekuru's development.

The youngster joined the Toffees in the summer from Eupen and was immediately sent out on loan to Anderlecht for the campaign. His progression has been swift, and earlier in the year he made his senior debut for Nigeria.

As relayed by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the forward has talked up the possibility of making a return to Goodison Park in the January window:

If he was going to cut short his loan spell at Anderlecht it would be a gamble, as the Nigeria international has been developing well so far this term.

Typically utilised on the left flank, Onyekuru has caused problems for opposition defences. While his final ball still needs work, in possession he can be electric with his close control, searing pace and ability to strike the ball from distance.

The signs are that he's going to score a lot of goals in his career. In 2016-17 he grabbed 22 in the Belgian top flight for Eupen and already this season he has seven in 14 games.

As the man himself posted on social media on Saturday, he netted the winning goal in the recent 2-1 win for Anderlecht over Royal Excel Mouscron:

The raw ability Onyekuru possesses would be enough to excite any scout, and with that in mind it's little surprise to see Barcelona among the teams said to be keeping an eye on the youngster.

There's a lot to suggest he'd be a big success at the Camp Nou, too. Although he's typically operated on the left this season, Onyekuru can thrive across the front line and would blossom in the fluid attacking setup Barcelona usually deploy.

Even so, given Everton only signed the forward in the summer of 2017, it'd be a major surprise if they were to let him go without ever kicking a ball for the club. Onyekuru should be part of the Toffees team next season, and his performances will likely be monitored closely by a clutch of clubs.