Premier League Week 13 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Liverpool host longstanding rivals Chelsea on Saturday in what is the standout fixture of Week 13 of the Premier League.

The pair have both picked up form as of late and will enter this clash knowing a win is crucial if they're to keep their respective slender title chances alive. Expect Anfield to be abuzz with anticipation for the late kick off.

Elsewhere, leaders Manchester City will visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday, while their closest challengers Manchester United host a Brighton & Hove Albion side in impressive recent form.

Below are the Week 13 fixtures in full, a prediction for each and a closer look at two of the eyecatching matches.

Week 13 Fixtures (Time in GMT)

Friday, November 24

8 p.m. West Ham United vs. Leicester City (1-2)

Saturday, November 25

3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City (2-1)

3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Watford (1-1)

3 p.m. Swansea City vs. Bournemouth (1-2)

3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion (3-0)

5:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea (1-1)

Sunday, November 26

1:30 p.m Southampton vs. Everton (1-1)

2 p.m. Burnley vs. Arsenal (1-2)

4 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City (0-3)

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Ever since these two sides met in the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2005, a rivalry has bristled between Liverpool and Chelsea. Down the years that edge has made for some fascinating contests.

One man who has found his groove is Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool forward has dazzled on the right this season and netted 14 times already for his new club in all competitions.

Frustratingly for the visitors, Salah was on their books for a spell between 2014 and 2016, though he failed to get the opportunities he needed to flourish. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with him so far:

There'll be a determination on the part of the Egyptian to make an impact against his former side. And alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho, there's no doubt the Reds have the class to cause big problems for the visitors.

But Chelsea are beginning to pick up some form themselves, with Eden Hazard's return to full fitness vital to their resurgence.

The brilliant Belgian grabbed a couple of excellent goals against West Bromwich Albion in the 4-0 win and appears to be over the injury that hampered him early in the campaign. As noted by BBC Match of the Day, when he does get on the scoresheet he's a lucky charm for Chelsea:

The Blues will need to be defensively strong at Anfield, and there's no doubt a pragmatic coach like Antonio Conte will set his side up with that in mind. Liverpool will fly out of the blocks and make things tough for the visitors, but an improved Chelsea side have enough to earn a point.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

At the moment it's difficult to see where Manchester City's incredible run of form comes to an end.

Under Pep Guardiola they've been sublime this term, and against Leicester City last time out they turned in another measured display in a 2-0 win. Gabriel Jesus tucked home after a brilliant team move, then Kevin De Bruyne lashed in a long-range left-footed strike to make the game safe.

With Sergio Aguero only on the bench for that encounter, it was up to Jesus to lead the line. Per Sky Sports Statto, his start to life in English football has been remarkable:

They will go to Huddersfield brimming with confidence, and for Tykes boss David Wagner, the prospect of stopping this City side is an ominous one.

Still, the newly-promoted team can take some encouragement from their stellar display against Manchester United earlier in the season, when they won 2-1. The visitors will be without key defender John Stones too, as he suffered a hamstring injury against the Foxes last time out.

It's imperative Huddersfield tighten up defensively, though. World Soccer Talk's Kartik Krishnaiyer outlined some of the problems they're having:

The John Smith's Stadium will relish the visit of City, and the mentality of their team is always to attack on home soil. However, they'll be pinned back for long spells by the visitors, who have many ways of cutting opponents open in the final third.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0-3 Manchester City