EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 12

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterNovember 21, 2017

    
    

    We were welcomed back to Premier League action in style!

    A north London derby, a four-goal display from Chelsea, a standout showing from Mohamed Salah and much, much more was all crammed into a hectic three-day period. Gameweek 12, take a bow.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers     

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Heurelho Gomes of Watford celebrates as he Richarlison de Andrade of Watford scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Watford and West Ham United at Vicarage Road on November 19, 2017 in Watford, En
    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    We have a new entry this week in the form of Heurelho Gomes. The Brazilian returned from injury to put on a goalkeeping clinic against West Ham United, making three fine saves to deny the likes of Cheikhou Kouyate an equaliser.

    Aside from that, there are no major storylines. Jonas Lossl and Rob Elliot both conceded four but can't really be held at fault for any of the goals, so they only move down one each, and that means Thibaut Courtois—essentially a spectator against West Bromwich Albionshifts up to fourth.           

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    3Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
    4Thibaut Courtois (+1)Chelsea
    5Jonas Lossl (-1)Huddersfield Town
    6Hugo Lloris (Stay)
    		Tottenham
    7Kasper Schmeichel (+1)Leicester City
    8Rob Elliot (-1)Newcastle United
    9Heurelho Gomes (New!)Watford
    10Asmir Begovic (Stay)AFC Bournemouth

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Matthew Lowton of Burnley celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on October 1, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Kyle Walker's wise showing against West Brom widened the gap between himself and the rest of the pack once again, while Matthew Lowton's impressive performance against Swansea City closed the space between himself and second.

    Kieran Trippier and Cedric Soares both endured rough weekends and move down a spot as a result, while Kiko Femenia and Mame Diouf both fared much better, so move up. Hector Bellerin's start to the season was slow, but he's improved of late and excelled in the north London derby, so he enters the top 10.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Matthew Lowton (Stay)Burnley
    4Kiko Femenia (+1)Watford
    5Joe Gomez (-1)Liverpool
    6Kieran Trippier (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    7Mame Diouf (+1)Stoke City
    8Cedric Soares (-1)Southampton
    9Danny Simpson (+1)
    		Leicester City
    10Hector Bellerin (New!)Arsenal

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Sead Kolasinac's steady and assured performance in the north London derby keeps him snugly in first, but there's a change just below him, as Fabian Delph leapfrogs Ben Davies.

    Delph initially struggled against the speed of Riyad Mahrez on Saturday so took on a firmer approach, clearing and smashing his way through the game to good effect.

    Ashley Young is on the rise again after another peachy cross was converted for a back-post headed goal.

    Biggest rise: Ashley Young (+3)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Bertrand (-2)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
    2Fabian Delph (+1)
    		Manchester City
    3Ben Davies (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    4Stephen Ward (Stay)Burnley
    5Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    6Alberto Moreno (+1)Liverpool
    7Ashley Young (+3)Manchester United
    8Ryan Bertrand (-2)
    		Southampton
    9Christian Fuchs (+1)Leicester City
    10Javi Manquillo (-1)Newcastle United

    Centre-Backs

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Swansea City at Turf Moor on November 18, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)
    Athena Pictures/Getty Images

    Another Burnley clean sheet means James Tarkowski stays at No. 1 in the centre-back section. He wasn't at his remarkable best against Swansea City but impressed alongside Ben Mee nonetheless.

    The biggest mover this week is Nacho Monreal, whose recent form has generally been excellent, and he's up four spots (and into the top 10) following Saturday's performance.

    Davinson Sanchez was arguably the only Spurs starter to impress in the derby, so his stock remains intact, while Christian Kabasele (goal-line clearance) and Kurt Zouma (headed strike) both had a big say in their respective games.

    Biggest rise: Nacho Monreal (+4)

    Biggest fall: Harry Maguire (-4)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Tarkowski (Stay)Burnley
    2John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    4Eric Bailly (Stay)Manchester United
    5Ben Mee (+1)Burnley
    6Jan Vertonghen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    7Phil Jones (Stay)Manchester United
    8Davinson Sanchez (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Nacho Monreal (+4)Arsenal
    10Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)Newcastle United
    11Nicolas Otamendi (Stay)Manchester City
    12Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    13Toby Alderweireld (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    14Kurt Zouma (+3)Stoke City
    15Christopher Schindler (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    16Christian Kabasele (+3)Watford
    17Harry Maguire (-3)Leicester City
    18Shane Duffy (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    19Laurent Koscielny (New!)Arsenal
    20Maya Yoshida (Stay)Southampton

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Nemanja Matic of Manchester United and Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on November 18, 2017 in Manchester, Engla
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Paul Pogba's return to the pitch was a whirlwind of skill, but he's going to have to play a few more games before he can re-enter these rankings. His presence helped Nemanja Matic re-find a higher level, though, and he moves up one after a strong display against Newcastle United.

    Jack Cork's heroics see him move into the top five, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a bit patchy of late but re-found dominant form against West Ham, Antonio Conte is using Cesc Fabregas wel—and the results are tellin—and Davy Propper shone on Monday Night Football with his surging runs from midfield.      

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    3N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    4Nemanja Matic (+1)Manchester United
    5Jack Cork (+1)Burnley
    6Mario Lemina (-2)Southampton
    7Steven Defour (Stay)Burnley
    8Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3)Watford
    9Tiemoue Bakayoko (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    10Aaron Ramsey (Stay)Arsenal
    11Cesc Fabregas (+3)Chelsea
    12Mikel Merino (-1)Newcastle United
    13Aaron Mooy (-1)Huddersfield Town
    14Davy Propper (+2)Brighton & Hove Albion
    15Eric Dier (-2)Tottenham
    16Tom Cleverley (New!)Watford
    17Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)Liverpool
    18Andrew Surman (New!)AFC Bournemouth
    19Jonathan Hogg (-1)
    		Huddersfield Town
    20Jordan Henderson (New!)Liverpool

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    By far the most interesting section this week is this one, where star players performed out of their skins, causing some strange moves elsewhere.

    For example, Riyad Mahrez, Pascal Gross, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Marcus Rashford all played well this weekend, but they all move down. Why? Because the likes of Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Sanchez come storming upward after destroying their respective opponents.

    Further down, Mesut Ozil enters the top 20 for the first time this season, Robbie Brady re-joins it, and Xherdan Shaqiri has put together back-to-back strong showings.

    Biggest rise: Eden Hazard (+4)

    Biggest fall: Matt Ritchie (-5)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Mohamed Salah (+3)Liverpool
    3Raheem Sterling (-1)Manchester City
    4Leroy Sane (-1)Manchester City
    5Sadio Mane (+1)Liverpool
    6Eden Hazard (+4)Chelsea
    7Christian Eriksen (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Richarlison (+1)Watford
    9Alexis Sanchez (+2)Arsenal
    10Marcus Rashford (-3)Manchester United
    11Riyad Mahrez (-3)Leicester City
    12Anthony Martial (-1)Manchester United
    13Pascal Gross (-1)Brighton & Hove Albion
    14Anthony Knockaert (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    15Mesut Ozil (New!)Arsenal
    16Robbie Brady (New!)Burnley
    17JB Gudmundsson (Stay)Burnley
    18Xherdan Shaqiri (+2)Stoke City
    19Dele Alli (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    20Matt Ritchie (-5)Newcastle United

    Strikers

    WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns on November 18, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Ge
    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

    Not only does Harry Kane drop from the top this week, but he moves down two. His performance in the north London derby wasn't great; he didn't look fit or sharp.

    Alvaro Morata takes his place after another impressive all-round showing. His combination play with Hazard is a sight to behold at times.

    We scrabbled around for a 10th striker and landed on Tammy Abraham despite him being stretchered off against Burnley. Glenn Murray is on the radar, though, and could step in once he plays one more game.                   

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Harry Kane (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alvaro Morata (+1)Chelsea
    2Gabriel Jesus (+1)Manchester City
    3Harry Kane (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    4Romelu Lukaku (+1)Manchester United
    5Sergio Aguero (-1)Manchester City
    6Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)Arsenal
    7Roberto Firmino (+2)Liverpool
    8Jamie Vardy (-1)Leicester City
    9Shinji Okazaki (-1)Leicester City
    10Tammy Abraham (New!)Swansea City

                                               

     

