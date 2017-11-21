EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 12

Stu Forster/Getty Images

We were welcomed back to Premier League action in style!

A north London derby, a four-goal display from Chelsea, a standout showing from Mohamed Salah and much, much more was all crammed into a hectic three-day period. Gameweek 12, take a bow.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

We have a new entry this week in the form of Heurelho Gomes. The Brazilian returned from injury to put on a goalkeeping clinic against West Ham United, making three fine saves to deny the likes of Cheikhou Kouyate an equaliser.

Aside from that, there are no major storylines. Jonas Lossl and Rob Elliot both conceded four but can't really be held at fault for any of the goals, so they only move down one each, and that means Thibaut Courtois—essentially a spectator against West Bromwich Albion—shifts up to fourth.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Ederson Moraes (Stay) Manchester City 3 Nick Pope (Stay) Burnley 4 Thibaut Courtois (+1) C helsea 5 Jonas Lossl (-1) Huddersfield Town 6 Hugo Lloris (Stay)

Tottenham 7 Kasper Schmeichel (+1) Leicester City 8 Rob Elliot (-1) Newcastle United

9 Heurelho Gomes (New!) Watford 10 Asmir Begovic (Stay) AFC Bournemouth

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Kyle Walker's wise showing against West Brom widened the gap between himself and the rest of the pack once again, while Matthew Lowton's impressive performance against Swansea City closed the space between himself and second.

Kieran Trippier and Cedric Soares both endured rough weekends and move down a spot as a result, while Kiko Femenia and Mame Diouf both fared much better, so move up. Hector Bellerin's start to the season was slow, but he's improved of late and excelled in the north London derby, so he enters the top 10.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Kyle Walker (Stay) Manchester City 2 Antonio Valencia (Stay) Manchester United 3 Matthew Lowton (Stay) Burnley 4 Kiko Femenia (+1) Watford 5 Joe Gomez (-1) Liverpool 6 Kieran Trippier (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 7 Mame Diouf (+1 ) Stoke City 8 Cedric Soares (-1) Southampton 9 Danny Simpson (+1)

Leicester City 10 Hector Bellerin (New!) Arsenal

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sead Kolasinac's steady and assured performance in the north London derby keeps him snugly in first, but there's a change just below him, as Fabian Delph leapfrogs Ben Davies.

Delph initially struggled against the speed of Riyad Mahrez on Saturday so took on a firmer approach, clearing and smashing his way through the game to good effect.

Ashley Young is on the rise again after another peachy cross was converted for a back-post headed goal.

Biggest rise: Ashley Young (+3)

Biggest fall: Ryan Bertrand (-2)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Sead Kolasinac (Stay) Arsenal 2 Fabian Delph (+1)

Manchester City 3 Ben Davies (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 4 Stephen Ward (Stay) Burnley 5 Marcos Alonso (Stay) Chelsea 6 Alberto Moreno (+1) Liverpool 7 Ashley Young (+3) Manchester United 8 Ryan Bertrand (-2)

Southampton

9 Christian Fuchs (+1) Leicester City 10 Javi Manquillo (-1) Newcastle United

Centre-Backs

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Another Burnley clean sheet means James Tarkowski stays at No. 1 in the centre-back section. He wasn't at his remarkable best against Swansea City but impressed alongside Ben Mee nonetheless.

The biggest mover this week is Nacho Monreal, whose recent form has generally been excellent, and he's up four spots (and into the top 10) following Saturday's performance.

Davinson Sanchez was arguably the only Spurs starter to impress in the derby, so his stock remains intact, while Christian Kabasele (goal-line clearance) and Kurt Zouma (headed strike) both had a big say in their respective games.

Biggest rise: Nacho Monreal (+4)

Biggest fall: Harry Maguire (-4)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 James Tarkowski (Stay) Burnley 2 John Stones (Stay) Manchester City 3 Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay) C helsea 4 Eric Bailly (Stay) Manchester United 5 Ben Mee (+1) Burnley 6 Jan Vertonghen (-1) T ottenham Hotspur 7 Phil Jones (Stay) Manchester United 8 Davinson Sanchez (+1) T ottenham Hotspur 9 Nacho Monreal (+4) Arsenal 10 Jamaal Lascelles (Stay) Newcastle United 11 Nicolas Otamendi (Stay) Manchester City 12 Lewis Dunk (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Toby Alderweireld (-1) T ottenham Hotspur 14 Kurt Zouma (+3) Stoke City 15 Christopher Schindler (Stay) Huddersfield Town 16 Christian Kabasele (+3) Watford 17 Harry Maguire (-3) Leicester City 18 Shane Duffy (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion 19 Laurent Koscielny (New!) Arsenal 20 Maya Yoshida (Stay) Southampton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's return to the pitch was a whirlwind of skill, but he's going to have to play a few more games before he can re-enter these rankings. His presence helped Nemanja Matic re-find a higher level, though, and he moves up one after a strong display against Newcastle United.

Jack Cork's heroics see him move into the top five, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a bit patchy of late but re-found dominant form against West Ham, Antonio Conte is using Cesc Fabregas wel—and the results are tellin—and Davy Propper shone on Monday Night Football with his surging runs from midfield.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 David Silva (Stay) Manchester City 2 Fernandinho (Stay) Manchester City 3 N'Golo Kante (Stay) Chelsea 4 Nemanja Matic (+1) Manchester United 5 Jack Cork (+1) Burnley 6 Mario Lemina (-2) Southampton 7 Steven Defour (Stay) Burnley 8 Abdoulaye Doucoure (+3) Watford 9 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Stay)

Chelsea 10 Aaron Ramsey (Stay) Arsenal 11 Cesc Fabregas (+3) Chelsea 12 Mikel Merino (-1) Newcastle United 13 Aaron Mooy (-1) Huddersfield Town 14 Davy Propper (+2) Brighton & Hove Albion 15 Eric Dier (-2) Tottenham 16 Tom Cleverley (New!) Watford 17 Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay) Liverpool 18 Andrew Surman (New!) AFC Bournemouth 19 Jonathan Hogg (-1)

Huddersfield Town

20 Jordan Henderson (New!) Liverpool

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

By far the most interesting section this week is this one, where star players performed out of their skins, causing some strange moves elsewhere.

For example, Riyad Mahrez, Pascal Gross, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Marcus Rashford all played well this weekend, but they all move down. Why? Because the likes of Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Sanchez come storming upward after destroying their respective opponents.

Further down, Mesut Ozil enters the top 20 for the first time this season, Robbie Brady re-joins it, and Xherdan Shaqiri has put together back-to-back strong showings.

Biggest rise: Eden Hazard (+4)

Biggest fall: Matt Ritchie (-5)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)

Manchester City 2 Mohamed Salah (+3) Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling (-1) Manchester City 4 Leroy Sane (-1) Manchester City 5 Sadio Mane (+1) Liverpool 6 Eden Hazard (+4) Chelsea 7 Christian Eriksen (-2) Tottenham Hotspur 8 Richarlison (+1) Watford 9 Alexis Sanchez (+2) Arsenal 10 Marcus Rashford (-3) Manchester United 11 Riyad Mahrez (-3) Leicester City 12 Anthony Martial (-1) Manchester United 13 Pascal Gross (-1) Brighton & Hove Albion 14 Anthony Knockaert (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion 15 Mesut Ozil (New!) Arsenal 16 Robbie Brady (New!) Burnley

17 JB Gudmundsson (Stay) Burnley 18 Xherdan Shaqiri (+2) Stoke City 19 Dele Alli (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 20 Matt Ritchie (-5) Newcastle United

Strikers

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Not only does Harry Kane drop from the top this week, but he moves down two. His performance in the north London derby wasn't great; he didn't look fit or sharp.

Alvaro Morata takes his place after another impressive all-round showing. His combination play with Hazard is a sight to behold at times.

We scrabbled around for a 10th striker and landed on Tammy Abraham despite him being stretchered off against Burnley. Glenn Murray is on the radar, though, and could step in once he plays one more game.

Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

Biggest fall: Harry Kane (-2)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Alvaro Morata (+1) Chelsea 2 Gabriel Jesus (+1) M anchester City 3 Harry Kane (-2) Tottenham Hotspur 4 Romelu Lukaku (+1) Manchester United 5 Sergio Aguero (-1) M anchester City 6 Alexandre Lacazette (Stay) Arsenal 7 Roberto Firmino (+2) Liverpool 8 Jamie Vardy (-1) Leicester City 9 Shinji Okazaki (-1) Leicester City 10 Tammy Abraham (New!) Swansea City

All statistics via WhoScored.com