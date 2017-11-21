Paul Richardson, Tevin Coleman, More Fantasy Reaction from Falcons vs. Seahawks

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons outlasted the Seattle Seahawks 34-31 Monday at CenturyLink Field thanks to a missed Blair Walsh field goal at the end.

There was plenty of fantasy scoring to go around with so many points, as those with quarterbacks Matt Ryan (195 passing yards and two touchdowns) and Russell Wilson (258 passing yards, 86 rushing yards and three total touchdowns) benefited the most.

However, it is the fringe fantasy starters who garner more questions moving forward. With that in mind, here is some fantasy reaction to Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson, Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman and Seattle's abysmal running back situation.

Paul Richardson

Richardson was solid with five catches for 56 yards, and fantasy players relying on his production will be pleased to know his eight targets paced all Seattle wide receivers and trailed only tight end Jimmy Graham's 11.

It was clear Wilson was looking his way, and Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted Richardson was on the field throughout the contest:

Richardson still hasn't found the end zone since he scored two touchdowns on Oct. 29 in a win over the Houston Texans, but his return to high-volume targets was welcome after combining for just five in his last two games.

The Colorado product is still not a must-start with just one game of more than 100 receiving yards this season, but he is worth flex consideration after Monday's showing. That is especially the case as Seattle figures to turn to the air more with a dire running back situation.

Seahawks Running Backs

Thomas Rawls didn't play Monday, leaving the Seahawks with a laundry list of ineffective runners for fantasy purposes.

J.D. McKissic led the way with 30 yards on seven carries, Mike Davis added 18 yards on six carries and Eddie Lacy disappointed with two yards on three carries. Davis and McKissic at least saved their value with 41 and 23 receiving yards, respectively, with McKissic's production coming on a point-per-reception friendly five catches.

If fantasy players are going to trust one of those three moving forward, it should be McKissic. Not only does he bring the aerial aspect, Jahnke highlighted the fact he was on the field far more than the others:

Still, McKissic hasn't totaled more than 38 rushing yards in a single game this season, making it hard to trust him as a reliable source of fantasy scoring. Gregg Bell of the News Tribune pointed to the struggles Seattle has encountered moving the ball on the ground with anyone besides Wilson:

Avoiding the Seahawks rushing attack is best for fantasy players, although McKissic at least offers potential in point-per-reception leagues after Monday's showing.

Tevin Coleman

Coleman figured to benefit with Devonta Freeman out with a concussion, but he needed a one-yard touchdown run to bail himself out fantasy-wise:

He averaged a mere 2.2 yards per carry with 20 attempts for 43 yards, consistently running into Seattle's strong defensive front. It wasn't the breakout performance fantasy players were hoping for, and he managed just one catch for 15 yards as a typically strong option in the passing game.

Coleman still brings high upside as someone who had 31 catches for 421 yards, 520 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns last season, but his 2017 showing has been inconsistent at best. He has three games with more than 70 rushing yards but three with less than 20 and has surpassed 50 receiving yards just one time.

The up-and-down showings counter the idea Coleman only struggled Monday because of a Seattle defense that was ninth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game.

The Indiana product is still a flex option on a weekly basis given his talent and ceiling, but don't view him as a must-start when Freeman ultimately returns until he demonstrates more consistency this year.