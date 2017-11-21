Week 12 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It's a crucial time of the fantasy football year, where seasons can be won and lost thanks to critical waiver-wire and start 'em/sit 'em decisions each week.

Here's a quick peek at the current add/drop landscape in fantasy football, with a focus on the most popular adds and drops. We'll also take a look at three long-term sleeper options that could be key members of your fantasy team in the playoffs.

All figures below are via Yahoo.

Quarterback

Top Pickup: Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor (40 Percent; 3,430 Adds)

This is a reaction to Nathan Peterman throwing five interceptions in the first half of his pro debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. It's unknown as to whether Peterman or Taylor will start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Taylor goes, he's a good option for two-quarterback leagues.

Top Drop: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles (46 Percent; 3,938 Drops)

With Leonard Fournette seemingly back to his old form after crossing the century mark in rushing yards against the stingy Cleveland Browns run defense, the Jags will probably revert to the run-first identity that got them through much of the first half of the season. Therefore, Jags quarterback Blake Bortles will become less viable in fantasy as the team runs 30-plus times per game.

Running Back

Top Pickup: Washington Redskins RB Samaje Perine (35 Percent; 16,926 Adds)

Season-ending injuries to running backs Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley have led to Samaje Perine being the main man in the Redskins backfield until further notice. Perine starred at Oklahoma but largely struggled this year until a fantastic 117-yard day against the 8-2 New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Perine may not match that efficiency moving forward, but he should still see a large number of touches per week.

Top Drop: Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake (73 Percent; 10,392 Drops)

With Jay Ajayi now in Philadelphia, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams have split up the running back duties for the Miami Dolphins.

Aside from a few long runs, the running game has not gone as well as Miami hoped in the post-Ajayi world.

In particular, Drake has rushed for 155 yards on 23 carries since the trade, but 108 of them have been on two carries. He's only worth a start in deeper leagues.

Wide Receiver

Top Pickup: Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills (38 Percent; 10,346 Adds)

Kenny Stills is a big-play threat who can provide the fantasy points you need on just one play alone, and his seven-catch, 180-yard, one-touchdown performance last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was impressive, but he still has to share the targets with two other prominent wideouts on a team with a bad offense. Stills is a risky start.

Top Drop: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (31 Percent; 3,708 Drops)

Rookie Dede Westbrook came off injured reserve and hauled in three of six targets for 35 yards on a rainy, snowy and generally miserable day in Cleveland last Sunday. Those conditions clearly were not conducive to good offensive football, so if you're thinking of dropping Westbrook based on his debut performance, then strongly reconsider your stance.

Tight End

Top Pickup: Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (74 Percent; 20,203 Adds)

Greg Olsen simply should not be on the waiver wire in any fantasy league. This is one of the best tight ends in the game when healthy, and he's looking to return against the New York Jets on Sunday following an eight-week hiatus due to a broken foot suffered in Week 2. If he's available, pick him up now.

Top Drop: Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate (85 Percent; 5,111 Drops)

For some reason or another, tight end Cameron Brate has become an afterthought in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. He has only seen 10 targets in his past three games, which is odd considering that (a) he's been productive this year (34 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns) and (b) he saw as many as nine in a single game this season.

It's hard to vouch for dropping him outright, but if this lack of usage lasts one more week, then it's certainly understandable.

Top Long-Term Sleeper Targets

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (31 Percent)

This is admittedly an odd selection considering that he is one of the more notable drops, in addition to the fact that his quarterback is as well. However, Westbrook is too talented to not be on a fantasy roster, and it's conceivable that he assumes the No. 2 wide receiver role for the team before the regular season ends. Westbrook is worth a bench spot.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (5 Percent)

Mike Williams could be emerging as the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 2 wide receiver. If he's out there on your league's waiver wire (and chances are that's the case), consider adding him to the bench and waiting to see if his usage from last week continues into Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams accrued eight targets against the Buffalo Bills and stole a bunch of snaps away from Travis Benjamin, so this is something to monitor moving forward.

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon (34 Percent)

Josh Gordon is set to return in Week 13 after almost three years away from football due to a yearlong suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, in addition to taking time away to seek treatment and applying for reinstatement to the league.

He's back now, and if he's anything close to his 2013 form (87 catches, 1,646 yards, seven touchdowns), then the fantasy teams that roster him will get a massive steal during the playoff stretch.

All figures below are via Yahoo as of 12:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday. To qualify as a sleeper, a player could not be rostered in 50 or more percent of Yahoo leagues. Drops of injured players were not included in this list.