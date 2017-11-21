Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It's time to focus on locking up a playoff spot. Maybe you're aiming to knock a friend or foe out of contention. Either way, you'll need some advice on finishing the fantasy football season on a strong note.

Week 11 marked the last stretch for byes. Each team will play through the season without interruption. As a result, it's important to fully research waiver-wire pickups, consider changes to NFL starting lineups and role transitions.

Most owners will have an early start with three Thanksgiving games on the platter before Sunday's action.

With six clubs on a short week, it's relatively safe to start a high-risk, high-reward player to put pressure on your opponent. However, you must factor in the potential for a huge whiff. In that scenario, owners can still play it safe with the remaining spots in the lineup.

For each position, we'll advise a start 'em or sit 'em tag for five tough decisions followed by a sleeper pick to consider for those who need a matchup boost.

QB Advice

1. Andy Dalton vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

2. Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

4. Jared Goff vs. New Orleans Saints: Sit 'Em

5. Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Philip Rivers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Brandon George, the Dallas Cowboys expect linebacker Sean Lee to sit out three games after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

The Cowboys will miss their two-time Pro Bowl linebacker. Fantasy owners should take advantage of a prime opportunity to start quarterback Philip Rivers.

According to Football Outsiders, the Cowboys allow an average of 7.6 catches and 50.4 yards to tight ends. Without their best cover linebacker expect that number to increase.

Rivers will have Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates at his disposal. Dallas has also lost its last six games when Lee hasn't suited up. Finally, the Cowboys pass defense has allowed 18 passing touchdowns in 2017.

RB Advice

1. Duke Johnson vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

2. Alfred Morris vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

3. Alex Collins vs. Houston Texans: Sit 'Em

4. Joe Mixon vs. Cleveland Browns: Sit 'Em

5. Lamar Miller vs. Baltimore Ravens: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Latavius Murray vs. Detroit Lions

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

How do the Minnesota Vikings move the ball? All the onus doesn't fall on quarterback Case Keenum's arm. The rushing offense ranks No. 8 in yards.

Running back Latavius Murray looks fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery. The 27-year-old ball-carrier has logged 15-plus carries in the last four games. He's also scored in two of the last three outings.

The Detroit Lions have surrendered 200-plus rushing yards to their two previous opponents. Murray handles enough volume and plays a soft front seven when it comes to stopping the ground attack.

On a short week, with sore bodies in an early 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff, expect the Vikings featured running back to break a few extra tackles and cross the goal line at least once on Thanksgiving.

WR Advice

1. T.Y. Hilton vs. Tennessee Titans: Start 'Em

2. Jamison Crowder vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Golden Tate vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

4. DeSean Jackson vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

5. Devin Funchess vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Emmanuel Sanders vs. Oakland Raiders

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

There's very little faith in quarterback Brock Osweiler exploiting any advantage on the field. However, he's posted decent numbers against the Oakland Raiders in the past.

As a starter for the Denver Broncos, he racked up 308 yards against the Silver and Black during the 2015 campaign. In the previous season, he threw a touchdown pass in each of his two contests with the Raiders—one in Mexico City and the other in the postseason.

In Week 11, Oakland's secondary started rookie defensive back Obi Melifonwu at cornerback, despite his collegiate background as a safety, due to injuries in the secondary. Of course, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady locked in and fried the first-year player out of Connecticut with speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

With the Raiders struggling to play experienced bodies on the perimeter at cornerback, it's an opportune time to start Emmanuel Sanders. Like Cooks, he's a quick wide receiver who can burn a porous secondary in a flash.

TE Advice

1. Greg Olsen vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

2. Hunter Henry vs. Dallas Cowboys: Start 'Em

3. Tyler Kroft vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

4. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

5. Eric Ebron vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Believe it or not, tight end Jared Cook leads the Raiders in receiving yardage with 535. He's logged two 100-yard performances in the last four games and averages 13 yards per reception.

Beware, he's only reached the end zone once, but those in PPR leagues would benefit from placing him in the lineup. Cook caught three passes for 46 yards in the first meeting against the Broncos in Week 4. He dropped a potential touchdown pass that would've put the Raiders on top. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old has shown improvement through the weeks.

The Broncos allow an average of 8.2 catches and 78.2 yards to tight ends, per Football Outsiders. As the only player seeing significant targets at the position in Oakland, there's a foreseeable blow-up performance in line for Cook on Sunday. He's likely to reach paydirt for the second time in 2017.

DEF Advice

1. Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

2. Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

3. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears: Start 'Em

4. New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: Sit 'Em

5. Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Sometimes, stats don't tell the entire story, which is the case for the Patriots defense. Based on yards, it's the most generous unit in the league, ranked last.

However, the Patriots haven't allowed an opponent to score more than 17 points since Week 4. New England has also forced five turnovers in the last three outings. In standard Yahoo scoring leagues, this unit has rewarded owners with double-digit points three times in the previous five games.

Don't mistake the Patriots defense for the Baltimore Ravens or Jacksonville Jaguars, but you shouldn't let the yards allowed statistic fool you either. This group keeps offenses away from the end zone.

Whether it's Jay Cutler, who must pass through concussion protocol, or Matt Moore under center, don't expect either quarterback to dissect the Patriots points-saving defense in Foxboro. The Miami Dolphins rank 31st in scoring.