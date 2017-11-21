Week 12 NFL Picks: Over/Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NFL Week 12 odds aren't making it easy for the holidays.

Instead, one could make a valid argument that things are only getting tougher, considering six of the matchups on the early slate feature spreads of less than seven points. Four of them go the other direction, boasting spreads of double-digit proportions.

Not only are the spreads themselves tough, but three games Thursday before a full slate Sunday sees the schedule offer up brutal divisional rivalries for analysis and interesting underdog scenarios.

Below, let's outline the full schedule with odds and point out a few early lines to grab.

NFL Week 12 Schedule, Odds

Minnesota (-3) at Detroit | O/U 44.5

L.A. Chargers at Dallas (E) | O/U 48

N.Y. Giants at Washington (-7.5) | O/U 44.5

Buffalo at Kansas City (-10) | O/U 45

Carolina (-4) at N.Y. Jets | O/U 39.5

Chicago at Philadelphia (-13.5) | O/U 44

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-8) | O/U 38

Miami at New England (-17) | O/U 47.5

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-10) | O/U 49

Tennessee (-3.5) at Indianapolis | O/U 44

Seattle (-7) at San Francisco | O/U 42.5

Denver at Oakland (-5) | O/U 43.5

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Arizona | O/U 38

New Orleans at L.A. Rams (-2.5) | O/U 53.5

Green Bay at Pittsburgh (-14) | O/U 41

Houston at Baltimore (-7) | O/U 38

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-8)

Don't feel bad about exploiting the Cleveland Browns this holiday season.

In fact, this line is likely to balloon as the week wears on, so bettors looking to get it now might want to do so as fast as possible.

After all, the Cincinnati Bengals enter this one at home coming off a 20-17 win in Denver. While things still aren't perfect for the struggling team, Andy Dalton tossed three touchdowns and the defense continued to look strong.

The same doesn't apply to the Browns, a team still yet to win a game. Week 11 was a 19-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which DeShone Kizer bumped his season totals to five touchdowns and 14 interceptions and what should be a strong rushing attack managed 2.8 yards per carry.

And while this might be a game featuring two teams with top-10 draft picks as of now, let's not forget the Bengals went to Cleveland in Week 4 and came away with a 31-7 victory behind four touchdown passes from Dalton. Many of the same rules apply here, as the Browns don't have anyone who can stop A.J. Green (five catches, 63 yards and a touchdown) nor do they match up well with even a backup tight end like Tyler Kroft (six catches, 68 yards, two touchdowns).

These Browns are getting desperate for a win and know the Bengals better than most. Ending Cincinnati's season by effectively knocking the Bengals out of any sort of remaining playoff contention would be huge, too. And the Browns do figure to get a win this year, but bettors shouldn't bank on it in Week 12 against a Bengals team perhaps on an upswing.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Browns 17

Jacksonville (-4.5) at Arizona

Here's another line that should grow in a hurry.

Those Jaguars have been one of the safer bets for most of the season, which speaks to what an odd year it has been. Despite only 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions from Blake Bortles, a defense that has 40 sacks and a combined 13 interceptions and forced fumbles—which ranks as the top scoring defense and pass defense—has compensated in a big way.

There's also rookie back Leonard Fournette, who has 740 rushing yards and six touchdowns on a 4.2 per-carry average. Some headlines will point out the rookie continues to deal with an ankle injury, but he's stressed it's not much of a talking point.

"It's nothing new," Fournette said, according to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco. "I played with it in college. I'm playing with it at this level. Like I said, I'm not going to be fresh until after the season."

Notice this hasn't talked much about the Arizona Cardinals, and for good reason. There isn't much to say—these Cardinals are 4-6 and that might be the most deceptive record in the league.

The Cardinals have wins against San Francisco twice, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. The team has gone from Carson Palmer to Drew Stanton to Blaine Gabbert under center, it still doesn't have David Johnson in the backfield, and the defense has tallied all of 24 sacks while coughing up 25.4 points per game.

It's a ton of negatives for a team the Jaguars are sure to exploit right away. The defense isn't going to blink at what the Cardinals put under center and the offense can grind down the hosts in a low-scoring affair, making for an easier play so long as the line stays mostly the same.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Cardinals 17

New Orleans at L.A. Rams (-2.5)

Say hello to a major NFC playoff preview.

These visiting New Orleans Saints are the hottest team in football, having won eight in a row and flashing an elite offense and somewhat-consistent defense. The Los Angeles Rams aren't far behind at 7-3 thanks to an upstart performance from Jared Goff after a culture shift under new leadership.

Despite all the positives, bettors might notice the Rams didn't even get the typical three-point spread for a home team.

For good reason—the Saints haven't lost since Week 2 and those two losses aren't bad considering they came against the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. In Week 8 it looked like the Saints would finally take another mark in the loss column, then they stormed back out of a 15-point hole to beat the Washington Redskins in overtime, 34-31.

Interestingly enough, the Rams had a tough task last time out as well and fell in humbling fashion to those Vikings, 24-7. They had won four blowouts in a row prior to that and Goff still has 16 touchdowns against four interceptions, but the hiccup in a gut-check game is something bettors will want to note.

It's understandable for bettors to have more faith in the Saints. A veteran like Drew Brees helps, and he hasn't had any problems this year while throwing 15 scores and five picks. He's boosted by a running game featuring not only Mark Ingram and his 806 yards and eight touchdowns on a 5.2 average, but breakout rookie Alvin Kamara, owner of 459 yards, four scores and a 6.4 average.

Did anyone mention the Saints defense ranks eighth in the NFL at 19.6 points allowed per game?

Arguably the best team in football, bettors have an easy upset pick on their hands here as long as this spread lasts. The Saints are better at critical spots and that will show as this one goes down to the wire late.

Prediction: Saints 30, Rams 27

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.