Paige and Her New Faction's Best Booking Options Following WWE Raw Debut

On Monday's episode of Raw, former Divas champion Paige made her much-anticipated return to WWE, but she didn't arrive alone. Former NXT Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose also made their main roster debuts.

Together, the three women have formed a faction that is already taking over the Raw women's division.

After making their debut as a trio, Paige and her cohorts destroyed Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley in the ring before taking down Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss in the backstage area.

Now that Paige has returned, here are the best booking options moving forward for her group after making an instant impact.

Paige's Faction Leads to the Women's Championship

The WWE Universe has been discussing the eventual return of Paige for weeks, and it finally came to fruition on Raw. Now, Paige will be looking to jump head-first into the chase for the women's championship.

After attacking Banks, Bayley and James, there are several matchups for Paige to go through in the coming weeks as she continues to hunt for a title. The short-term plan should be to feature several appealing bouts before turning her attention to the championship scene.

The Raw women's division has been dealing with many of the same matchups week after week, but along with the infusion of Asuka to the main roster, the addition of Paige's faction will help generate genuine buzz.

While there is no doubt that Rose and Deville are still relatively new to the business, they should be used to help improve Paige's chances of winning matches by running interference. Like Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are to the Miz, Paige has built her own Miztourage.

Raw's Women Unite to Stop the New Faction

Instead of launching Paige right back into the women's championship scene, WWE Creative should focus more on the gang-warfare aspect of the factions in the division and build a massive six-person storyline.

With Paige, Deville and Rose working together as a unit, the trio of Banks, Bayley and James will have to come together and stand up against the new faction. Eventually, Paige and her crew should take James out of the storyline and leave the faces down one member.

That's when women's champion Alexa Bliss makes her official face turn and joins Banks and Bayley.

Not only would the matchups between factions result in more interesting pay-per-view battles, but it would also keep Paige away from the title scene until the NXT Superstars who debuted have established themselves on the main roster.

The focus should be on Paige now that she has returned, but leading a faction could help her look dominant in the short term before she eventually wins the Raw Women's Championship.

