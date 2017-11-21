Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon, and teams are scrambling to search the waiver wire to find that last player to get over the hump and into the postseason tournament.

Here's a look at the most popular Yahoo league adds this week, in addition to picks for sleepers for the four main offensive positions.

Quarterback

Top Pickup: Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor (rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo Leagues; 3,430 Adds)

It's possible that former starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor returns as the team's signal-caller after rookie Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions in one half on his debut on Sunday.

If Taylor is the starter he should at least be productive against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has struggled on and off the field this season due to injuries. Taylor is a Week 12 fantasy starter in two-quarterback leagues and a borderline starter in one-quarterback leagues.

Projection (if he starts) at Kansas City Chiefs: 200 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD

Top Sleeper: Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum (40 percent; 2,704 Adds)

It may seem odd to see Case Keenum listed as a top sleeper given that he just threw four touchdown passes two weeks ago, but he's only rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues somehow. He's a surefire backup at worst and can start in the right matchup at best.

This week isn't one of those matchups, as a test with the Detroit Lions could be tough thanks to safety Glover Quin and cornerback Darius Slay. However, Keenum is a borderline starter moving forward.

Projection at Detroit Lions: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT



Running Back

Top Pickup: Washington Redskins RB Samaje Perine (35 percent; 16,926 Adds)

With Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley out for the year with season-ending injuries, the Redskins backfield belongs to rookie Samaje Perine. He could potentially see workhorse back usage and carry the ball 20-plus times per game going forward.

The former Oklahoma Sooner had a breakout performance against the tough New Orleans Saints on Sunday as he rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown.

The New York Giants are his next opponent. They may be 2-8, but they have one of the best run-stoppers in the league in defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison. Perine is a borderline second running back for Week 12.

Projection vs. New York Giants: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD

Top Sleeper: Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (35 percent; 1,395 Adds)

Austin Ekeler is a nice change-of-pace back compared to between-the-tackles starter Melvin Gordon. He's also been on fire lately, as the rookie has gained 177 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his last two games.

Ekeler will now face a Dallas Cowboys team that sorely misses linebacker Sean Lee and was crushed by Philadelphia Eagles running backs on Sunday Night Football. Therefore, Ekeler could be in line for his third straight game of solid production.

In points-per-reception leagues, he is a viable flex play.

Projection at Dallas Cowboys: 30 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD

Wide Receiver

Top Pickup: Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills (38 percent; 10,346 Adds)

This might be an overreaction to one game of excellent production, as Kenny Stills caught seven passes for 180 yards and one touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

He's been a solid deep threat downfield since his days with the New Orleans Saints, but Stills has to compete with fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker for targets.

Stills could make some waves against a New England Patriots team that struggled against the pass earlier this year, but the Pats have done better in recent weeks and should be able to contain the Fins' passing attack at home. Stills should only be a fantasy starter in deeper leagues.

Projection at New England Patriots: 4 catches, 60 yards.

Top Sleeper: Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (5 percent; 193 Adds)

The seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft has battled injuries in his rookie season but is finally seeing some time on the field as the Los Angeles Chargers battle for a playoff berth.

Williams saw a season-high eight targets against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He saw more targets Sunday than he had in the rest of his career combined.

If Williams is part of the Chargers game plan going forward he has to be rostered in leagues as a backup. He's a talented player who could develop into a star if he stays healthy. For now, Williams is an intriguing player, especially if his target volume from Sunday becomes a trend.

Projection at Dallas Cowboys: 4 catches, 50 yards

Tight End

Top Pickup: Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (74 percent; 20,203 Adds)

If you're in one of the 26 percent of Yahoo leagues in which Greg Olsen is not rostered, stop reading this article and pick him up.

Olsen is coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons and has been quarterback Cam Newton's security blanket during their entire shared time in Charlotte. He's returning to the mix this week against the New York Jets after missing half the season with a broken foot.

This is a gut feeling, but the guess here is that Olsen and backup tight end Ed Dickson split the snaps as the former is worked back slowly into game action. Therefore, he may not be a clear-cut starter now, but he should definitely be one when the fantasy playoffs arrive.

Projection at New York Jets: 3 catches, 30 yards

Top Sleeper: Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (22 Percent; 596 Adds)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has an uncanny knack for getting loose in an opposing team's secondary, finding himself wide open and catching a long pass.

It happened against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and has also occurred against the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

Howard makes the most of his targets, but the problem is that he doesn't receive many of them. Despite playing 70 percent of his team's snaps on Sunday, per Pro Football Reference, Howard only saw four passes thrown his way.

It will be interesting to see if Howard becomes more of a focal point in the offense as the Bucs' regular season winds down. The rookie from Alabama has a world of talent and has the potential to be an excellent tight end. He's not a great option to start now, but in deeper leagues, give him a shot.

Projection at Atlanta Falcons: 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD

All figures below are via Yahoo as of 12:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday. To qualify as a sleeper, a player could not be rostered in 50 percent or more of Yahoo leagues.