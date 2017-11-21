NFL Picks Week 12: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Predictions

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Week 12 slate of NFL games runs the gamut. For starters, we have a handful of potential blowouts, led by the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Elsewhere, there are two games with huge playoff implications, one of which will take place on Thanksgiving (the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions).

Otherwise, a few potential upsets may loom, as a few small road favorites will take on home underdogs.

Here's a look at all of the games and odds for this week, via OddsShark. You'll find picks for each game and a best bets for props, per OddsChecker.

Then, we'll take a deeper dive into the Thanksgiving Day games.

Thursday, November 23

Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44.5 O/U) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Lions 20, Vikings 17

Prop Pick: Alternate Over/Under (Under 39.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (EVEN, 48 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 27, Cowboys 17

Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Chargers: 7-12)



New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-7.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Redskins 24, Giants 14

Prop Pick: Team To Score First (Redskins)

Sunday, November 26

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-8, 38 O/U)

Pick: Bengals 24, Browns 10

Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-17, 47.5 O/U)

Pick: Patriots 34, Dolphins 14

Prop Pick: Highest Scoring Half (First)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 45 O/U)

Pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 13

Prop Pick: Highest Scoring Half (First)

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Eagles 27, Bears 10

Prop Pick: Highest Scoring Half (First)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5)

Pick: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 14

Prop Pick: (No props available yet.)

Carolina Panthers (-4, 39.5 O/U) at New York Jets

Pick: Panthers 26, Jets 10

Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Panthers: 14-plus)

Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Colts 24, Titans 23

Prop Pick: (No props available yet.)

Seattle Seahawks (-7) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Seahawks 38, 49ers 20

Prop Pick: (No props available yet.)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 53 O/U)

Pick: Saints 30, Rams 20

Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 38 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Jaguars 21, Cardinals 20

Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Jaguars: 1-6)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-5, 43 O/U)

Pick: Raiders 27, Broncos 24

Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Over 5)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5, 41 O/U)

Pick: Steelers 28, Packers 10

Prop Pick: Highest Scoring Half (First)

Monday, November 27

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 38 O/U)

Pick: Ravens 17, Texans 10

Prop Pick: Total Points (Under 34)

Thanksgiving Day Games

Minnesota Vikings (-3, 44.5 O/U) at Detroit Lions

It's rare that the Detroit Lions game is the main event on Thanksgiving, but that's the case this year as the 6-4 Lions host the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings at 12:30 p.m. ET.

This game has massive divisional implications. If the Vikings win, they will have a three-game edge on the rest of the NFC North. If the Vikings lose, the Lions will find themselves just one game back of Minnesota with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.

On paper, this looks like a tough defensive battle. Notably, the Vikings just held the Los Angeles Rams to seven points. That same Rams team averaged almost 33 points per game until its rough outing in Minneapolis. Remarkably, they are still second in the league in points scored, which shows how impressive Minnesota's accomplishment was on that day.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions defense, while hit and miss this year, has the talent in the secondary to hang with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who have formed a dynamic duo this season. Of note, Glover Quin and Darius Slay are two of the better defensive backs in the league.

The last time these two teams played, the Lions beat the Vikings 14-7 in a game where both teams struggled to move the ball consistently. Expect a bit more fluidity this time, but not that much more.

In the end, Detroit will win thanks to the exploits of Golden Tate, whose 78.7 percent catch rate (per Pro Football Reference) is one of the best marks for any wide receiver in the league.

Pick: Lions 20, Vikings 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (EVEN, 48 O/U)

It's odd to call a team done (or close to it) when they are 5-5 and just one game outside of a playoff berth, but after losing their last two games by a combined score of 64-16 to two NFC playoff contenders, the Cowboys look like they are two to three weeks away from playing out the string officially.

Without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott and the injured Tyron Smith and Sean Lee, the Cowboys have been unable to recover. It's to be understood given those players are easily three of the best on the team, but Dallas is in serious trouble.

Now the Los Angeles Chargers, who just beat the Buffalo Bills 54-24 and could be 7-3 instead of 4-6 if some late-game breaks went their way, roll into town. The Bolts are a tough matchup for Dallas, as they have a pass rush that can get to any quarterback in the league (Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa have combined for 19 sacks).

Furthermore, they can pound the Dallas front seven over and over again with Melvin Gordon and then bounce it outside with shifty Austin Ekeler, who has scored three times in his last two games.

This seems like a game where the Bolts will use the run to control the clock, forcing the Cowboys to go to the air. Then the Chargers pass rush will get in quarterback Dak Prescott's face as he looks for open receivers.

Look for the Bolts to win by two scores.

Pick: Chargers 27, Cowboys 17

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-7.5, 44 O/U)

The New York Giants may have won on Sunday, but it's hard to put faith in this team when they lost their previous two games by a combined score of 82-38.

In the end, the sample size of the season, which consists of two wins in 10 games, is bigger than the sample size of Sunday's victory over the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, which was undoubtedly impressive but may have been a flash in the pan.

On the other side, the 'Skins may be 4-6, but they've endured a brutal schedule this year. They have road wins against the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams and 6-4 Seattle Seahawks, to go with one-score losses to the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and 8-2 New Orleans Saints. They've also had to face the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles twice already in addition to the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Ultimately, they are a better team than their record indicates, and they also have one clear matchup advantage over the Giants that should decide this game. Namely, New York has given up a touchdown or 100 yards to a tight end in each game this season, per DraftKings analyst Adam Levitan:

That's a problem for New York considering that the 'Skins have two stout tight ends in Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Reed missed Sunday's game with the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring issue, but if he can't go Thursday, then Davis should be able to handle the bulk of the workload.

Washington will take this one by two scores.

Pick: Redskins 24, Giants 14