Finn Balor and Raw Stars Who Deserve Biggest Push on Road to WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 5

credit: wwe.com

WWE fans tuned into the November 20 edition of Monday Night Raw to see Triple H and Kurt Angle nose-to-nose in the middle of the ring. Their confrontation came, of course, because of Hunter's attack on Angle at Survivor Series the night before.

But as much as fans respect and love both legends, there's no denying that the old guard of WWE continues to occupy much of the spotlight in the company. However, that shouldn't be the case leading up to the Royal Rumble.

It's time for other Superstars to step up and be recognized.

The Rumble takes place on January 29, and different guys should be given the opportunity to shine along the way. Fans must see that several talents possess the ability to move up and have a viable shot of winning the Royal Rumble match.

If not then the road to WrestleMania will be full of predictability.

Then there's the fact that many of the Superstars in question are deserving of a chance to rise in the ranks. Some have indeed been waiting a long time for their turn, while others just can't seem to get started. There's no better time than now to get these talents moving in the right direction.