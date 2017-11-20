Bill Belichick Explains Why He Wasn't a Fan of Patriots Playing in Mexico City

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walked out of Mexico City with a 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but he isn't so keen on making a return trip to the Mexican capital.

Belichick said Monday on WEEI's Dale & Holley with Keefe going to Mexico City presented a much different challenge to a typical road game in the NFL:

"Personally, I wouldn't be in any big rush to do it again. It's a long way to go for a game. There's a lot to it in terms of all the logistics of it. They are not used to having a NFL team so you have to go in there and handle a lot of the logistics. It took a lot of man power, a lot of hours, a lot of energy out of our organization to do that. This week, we're tired. We are exhausted from the trip. It was a good trip, but it took a lot out of us I think."

Belichick also compared playing in Mexico City with slightly more frequent journeys to Denver. Not only is Mexico City's altitude over 7,300 feet—more than 2,000 feet higher from sea level than Denver—its temperature high is also nearly 20 degrees warmer historically (72 degrees) in the month of November than the Mile High City (54 degrees).

In that respect, Mexico City differs significantly from London as well, which is another site for the NFL's annual international series. London may be a long journey for teams, but it at least offers similar playing conditions to most of the continental United States.

In addition, the NFL typically ensures teams that play in London receive a bye the week after the trip to England. Both the Patriots and Raiders have games in Week 12. New England hosts the Miami Dolphins, while Oakland will welcome in the Denver Broncos.

While Belichick isn't a fan of playing in Mexico City, the same can't be said of the NFL. The league committed to at least three more games in the city from 2019 to 2021, with the previous agreement between the NFL and Mexico City running out after the 2018 season.