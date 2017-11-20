Baker Mayfield Brought to Tears Addressing Not Being a Captain on Senior Day

Brett Deering/Getty Images

After being told he wouldn't start or be a captain for Saturday's game against West Virginia, Baker Mayfield took his punishment hard.

The Oklahoma quarterback was emotional in an interview Monday, per Jake Trotter of ESPN:

"Playing at OU is something I always dreamed of. Not starting is what it is. But not being a team captain is something so much more," Mayfield explained, per Trotter. "It would be hard if it were a regular game. But it being my last one here ever, it means a lot more. It's going to be tough."

Head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday the quarterback would come off the bench and not serve as captain for the regular-season finale after he made a lewd gesture during last week's game against Kansas, per Eric Bailey of Tulsa World.

After the Jayhawks captains refused to shake hands, Mayfield was involved in a lot of trash talk throughout the rest of the game:

He apologized for his actions, adding Monday, "Doesn't matter who you are, you need to handle yourself the right way."

The senior also felt the need to apologize earlier in the season when he planted an Oklahoma flag on the field at Ohio State after a win.

While some of the actions throughout his career have come with controversy, there is no denying Mayfield's talent on the field. He is a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season thanks to 34 touchdown passes and just five interceptions to go with 3,816 passing yards. His play has Oklahoma 10-1 on the year and on the brink of a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Still, his inappropriate gestures will have him coming off the bench for the final home game of his collegiate career.