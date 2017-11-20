Jack Del Rio Talks Donald Trump's Tweet About Marshawn Lynch, Wife's Response

Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said he wouldn't suspend running back Marshawn Lynch for not standing during the national anthem despite calls for it from President Donald Trump.

The coach defended his player's right to protest Monday, per Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News:

"My stance on the whole thing with Marshawn is, and all of our players, I've told them how I feel. I love this country. I think it's a great honor to be able to play football, coach football for a living. And so, my thought is, that everybody should pay respect to the flag and stand at attention and that's how I feel about it. But it is America, and everybody can make their choice. And I've made that clear too."

He also noted his wife, Linda, was offended by Trump's tweet because "she thinks there are so many things that go on that are good about the league and would like to see [those things] get more attention."

Trump has been critical of players kneeling during the national anthem all season, but he specifically called out Lynch Monday after the running back sat down during Sunday's game in Mexico:

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe captured Lynch sitting during the United State's anthem before standing during the Mexican anthem:

Linda Del Rio replied to the president's tweet with her since-deleted message captured by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com:

Linda's entire account appears to have been deleted.

Lynch, who has started nine games for the Raiders this season, is expected to once again be in the team's starting lineup next Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos.