WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 20November 20, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 20
On the heels of an explosive Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE Raw presented a show that featured a major title change, the return of an Anti-Diva, the debuts of two other female talents and strong in-ring action from Finn Balor and Samoa Joe.
Roman Reigns defeated The Miz to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career, capping off a broadcast that did little to introduce new feuds but made solid use of the Superstars at its disposal.
Paige returned and immediately joined NXT stars Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille in a beatdown of the Raw women's division, putting every one of the competitors on the red brand on notice.
Braun Strowman and Kane's rivalry continued, Joe knocked off Balor and Dean Ambrose beat Sheamus in another quality bout.
How did each segment grade out Monday night and why?
Relive the show with this recap of the November 20 broadcast.
Stephanie McMahon Promo
One night after Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown thanks to her husband Triple H, Stephanie McMahon kicked off this week's broadcast with an in-ring promo.
She announced Kurt Angle's job is "1,000-percent safe" and introduced The Game.
Before the COO could say anything, Angle's music played and the Olympic gold medalist interrupted the proceedings.
Angle came face-to-face with Triple H and told him to take his job and shove it because he's coming for The Cerebral Assassin. Stephanie tried to calm the tension but Jason Jordan interrupted.
Jordan stood up for his father, to which Stephanie warned him that Triple H is not afraid of anyone in the locker room and would take the former tag team champion on. Because, as she said, he is not afraid of anyone in the locker room.
Braun Strowman's music played and The Monster Among Men came face-to-face with Triple H to a thunderous ovation.
Triple H backed down from Strowman and his wife announced Strowman vs. Jordan, to the dismay of the audience.
Grade
B
Analysis
In one segment, we established Triple H's many issues, not the least of which is a mean and angry Strowman looking to continue what he started at Survivor Series by pummeling his superior.
Stephanie manipulating the situation and booking Jordan against Strowman is a smart booking choice as the predatory authority figure lets her rivals tear each other apart.
Most interesting was Angle suggesting they take the job and shove it, especially since there is no obvious replacement in sight.
An interesting segment to kick the show off. How the WWE Creative builds on it is the question.
Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe
The budding rivalry between Finn Balor and Samoa Joe escalated Sunday at Survivor Series when slight dissension led to the elimination of The Samoan Submission Machine.
Joe controlled the early portion of the match, grounding Balor and working him over with a nerve hold.
The heel continued to work the neck of his opponent until Balor mounted an energetic comeback. Kicks, flying forearms. Joe slowed his momentum at ringside and delivered a tope suicida, leveling his opponent on the floor.
Joe delivered a big STO back inside the squared circle, drawing a near-fall. Balor attempted another comeback but fell prey to a running senton by his larger opponent. The aggressor caught the leader of Balor Club in the Coquina Clutch but Balor escaped.
Joe survived a big dropkick, crotched Balor on the top rope and applied another Coquina Clutch, this time until Balor passed out.
Result
Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor via referee's decision
Grade
B
Analysis
The rivalry between Joe and Balor feels like it is just heating up and this was a fine introduction to it post-Survivor Series. Joe winning in the manner he did makes him look like a dangerous heel while Balor is perceived as a double-tough for not tapping.
Heat is preserved and the Superstars move on to the next one.
Not every rivalry needs a convoluted backstory. A competitive rivalry built on wins and losses works on occasion. This is one instance in which it will work spectacularly, thanks to the intensity of the men involved.
Asuka vs. Dana Brooke
A NXT rivalry was renewed Monday as Asuka squared off with Dana Brooke, one week after The Empress of Tomorrow found herself on the receiving end of a cheap shot, then responded with an enormous knockout kick.
Brooke claimed in a pre-taped promo that she studied Asuka by watching her collection on WWE Network.
It did not help her.
At all.
Asuka overwhelmed Brooke from the start, delivering a running hip attack that knocked her opponent to the arena floor. Asuka unloaded a series of kicks on her foe while holding her arm.
The former NXT women's champion pummeled Brooke with a series of open-hand strikes and a big kick. The win was academic.
Result
Asuka defeated Dana Brooke
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fun dismantling, perhaps because of the arrogant promo Brooke cut prior to the match.
Asuka continues to garner momentum, thanks to strong and entertaining squash matches. She knows how to play to the crowd, adding an element of heat to the match that most one-sided beatdowns do not typically benefit from.
It will help her considerably as she continues her tear through the division.
Miz TV with Roman Reigns
One night after a disappointing loss to Baron Corbin at Survivor Series, The Miz hosted Miz TV, flanked by The Miztourage.
After a back-handed compliment to Corbin, Miz repeatedly introduced Roman Reigns but the former WWE champion was nowhere to be found. That changed when The Shield's music played and the trio hit the ring to a thunderous ovation.
Miz asked if The Shield is feeling really good about themselves after a victory over New Day at Survivor Series. Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins confirmed.
The intercontinental champion took exception to the fact that no one thanked him for bringing The Shield back.
The promo segment boiled down to Reigns challenging Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, which drew a huge reaction from fans.
After blasting a loudmouthed Bo Dallas, the trio laid waste to Curtis Axel. Dallas caught a beatdown and the triple powerbomb ended the segment.
Grade
B-
Analysis
If this leads to Reigns getting that title shot at Miz, then it's a "B" segment. Otherwise, it was a waste that did nothing other than getting The Shield in front of the live audience.
A potential rivalry with Miz and Miztourage is not one the heels can believably win, rendering it a waste of time.
Reigns winning the Intercontinental Championship is intriguing only because it is a title he has not yet held. Would anyone really be surprised if that is exactly why they would give it to him, though?
Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus
Continuing the never-ending rivalry between Rollins, Ambrose, Sheamus and Cesaro continued Monday night as The Lunatic Fringe battled The Celtic Warrior in singles competition.
Ambrose had Sheamus reeling at one point but the Irishman sent him to the arena floor heading into the break.
Sheamus targeted the injured right elbow of Ambrose, which was heavily wrapped after Sunday's pay-per-view. He utilized his strength and size advantage to work over Ambrose and keep him prone.
The gutsy Ambrose encouraged further beating, daring Sheamus to continue his attack. It was a ploy, though, as he fought his way back into the match. He even used the former WWE champion's own mohawk against him, slamming him back-first into the mat.
Ambrose ducked a Brogue Kicks and delivered a tope suicida to his opponent on the arena floor, wiping him out and drawing a big reaction.
At ringside, Cesaro attacked Rollins, allowing Sheamus to steal a quick two count.
A strong near-fall left Sheamus frustrated. Rollins attacked Cesaro at ringside and Ambrose delivered Dirty Deeds to score the victory.
Result
Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus
Grade
B
Analysis
Like most matches these guys have, it was watchable and fun. The problem comes from the fact that there does not appear to be anywhere else for the two teams to go. They have worked each other so often, the feud between the two teams is becoming stale.
Rather than beating it into the ground, WWE Creative would be wise to separate the two teams and let them do something else.
Alexa Bliss Promo
Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring, just 24 hours after a loss to Charlotte at Survivor Series.
She said that no matter her loss, she was still the Goddess of Raw.
Mickie James interrupted and said she was tired of the same old talk from the women's champion. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox all followed before Bliss tried to leave.
Kurt Angle's music played and the general manager announced a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's match between James, Fox, Banks and Bayley.
Just moments into the match, Paige's music played and the Anti-Diva made her return to the show.
She asked if everyone missed her, drawing a huge reaction.
As she made her way to the squared circle, Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille from NXT hit the ring. Soon the newcomers and Paige left all prospective No. 1 contenders lying before standing tall.
In a backstage segment after the match, the trio left Bliss lying, too.
Result
No Contest
Grade
A
Analysis
And just like that, a division in need of fresh faces got it with the return of Paige and the debuts of Rose and DeVille. The trio made an immediate impact, leaving every major name in the division lying. If that was not enough, there is great intrigue and interest in the reason Paige aligned herself with the women that she did.
What is their end game? Why are they together?
The answers to those questions can be reached in the weeks to come.
If WWE Creative is smart, it will develop secondary rivalries for the women it has at its disposal rather than shoehorning everyone in the title picture.
Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan
The product of the night's opening promo, Strowman and Jordan squared off in a match that promised pain and suffering for the latter.
Strowman was actually frustrated early as Jordan dodged his attack. Unfortunately for Kurt Angle's illegitimate son, his knee went out and The Monster Among Men sized him up.
Kane would hit the ring and attack Strowman, though, revenge for last week when he was slammed through the ring.
The Big Red Monster finished his assault with a steel chair to the throat, leaving his rival gasping for air as he headed to the locker room.
Result
Braun Strowman defeated Jason Jordan via disqualification
Grade
B-
Analysis
Ah, the Kane vs. Strowman feud that will not go away.
Yes, Braun has been extraordinary but saddling him with Kane in a series of big man brawls is hardly the way to allow him to build on the considerable momentum he has going for himself.
Jordan was a non-factor here, a sacrificial lamb who was not really pummeled nor destroyed in the manner most fans likely hoped for.
Cruiserweight Action
After beating Kalisto to successfully retain his Cruiserweight Championship Sunday night, Enzo Amore made his way to the ring alongside Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar.
Amore bragged about his win and put himself over as the reason his comrades have enjoyed success since joining the so-called Zo Train.
This brought out Mustafa Ali, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa, who turned down the offer to join the group. A predictable multi-man tag match was created from the segment.
Swann found himself isolated from his partners during the match, worked over by the heels. A hot tag to Alexander late turned the tide in the favor of the babyfaces.
With Dar laid out, Alexander caught Nese with the Lumbar Check and Ali finished Dar with the 054, a reverse 450 splash.
Result
Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a match for the sake of a match.
It did nothing to establish a new top contender, it did not further any rivalries or create any more interest in the division. Amore was his typically obnoxious self and not a single thing was accomplished.
Segments like this that exist solely to fill the cruiserweight quota are infuriating and makes one question why WWE officials even bother.
Elias Brawls with Matt Hardy
Elias was set up in the center of the ring and referred to himself as the Reaper of Lost Souls, a variation on a nickname utilized by another Raw Superstar.
After mocking the city of Houston, Elias broke out into song that ended with the reminder that he beat Matt Hardy during Sunday's Kickoff Show.
This drew out Hardy and a brawl between the two broke out.
Elias fled to the floor for protection, leaving Hary to stand tall in the ring.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This felt like a segment just thrown together to eat up a few minutes without any real rhyme or reason for existing. That it ended rather abruptly without accomplishing anything of note does not help matters.
Does anyone really think a program between Elias and Hardy will somehow have long-reaching effects on Raw?
I didn't think so.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Miz
The main event of Raw saw The Miz defend his Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns in a match made earlier in the night.
The Hollywood A-lister surprisingly controlled the majority of the match, likely capitalizing on a Reigns still physically exhausted following Sunday's war with The New Day.
Like the previous night at Survivor Series, though, Miz's determination to mock SmackDown general manaer Daniel Bryan proved his downfall.
As he unloaded with Bryan-inspired kicks, Reigns delivered a Samoan Drop.
Miz twice avoided the Superman Punch, though, even clipping Reigns in midair.
The champion stomped away at Reigns, who finally caught Miz with the Superman Punch in midair.
Sheamus and Cesaro inexplicably arrived on the scene, attempting to cost Reigns the title. It nearly worked had it not been for The Big Dog kicking out of the Skull-Crushing Finale. Rollins and Ambrose arrived and drove The Bar from ringside.
Reigns finally delivered the spear and won the title.
Result
Roman Reigns defeated The Miz
Grade
B+
Analysis
Reigns won the Intercontinental Championship after a match in which Michael Cole incessantly reminded the viewer it was the one title he had never held.
The match itself was very strong and demonstrated some of the in-ring chemistry Reigns and Miz have with each other. It is a testament to Miz's growth as a performer because, while Reigns would have had a stellar TV main event with any wrestler, this was better because it was the most must-see Superstar in WWE.
Miz is the best heel in the company and a Superstar around whom the flagship has been built for the last few months. He will be champion again.
For now, it should be interesting to see who targets Reigns first and whether or not WWE sees this as a long-term plan or if he will drop it shortly.