WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 20

The main event of Raw saw The Miz defend his Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns in a match made earlier in the night.

The Hollywood A-lister surprisingly controlled the majority of the match, likely capitalizing on a Reigns still physically exhausted following Sunday's war with The New Day.

Like the previous night at Survivor Series, though, Miz's determination to mock SmackDown general manaer Daniel Bryan proved his downfall.

As he unloaded with Bryan-inspired kicks, Reigns delivered a Samoan Drop.

Miz twice avoided the Superman Punch, though, even clipping Reigns in midair.

The champion stomped away at Reigns, who finally caught Miz with the Superman Punch in midair.

Sheamus and Cesaro inexplicably arrived on the scene, attempting to cost Reigns the title. It nearly worked had it not been for The Big Dog kicking out of the Skull-Crushing Finale. Rollins and Ambrose arrived and drove The Bar from ringside.

Reigns finally delivered the spear and won the title.

Result

Roman Reigns defeated The Miz

Grade

B+

Analysis

Reigns won the Intercontinental Championship after a match in which Michael Cole incessantly reminded the viewer it was the one title he had never held.

The match itself was very strong and demonstrated some of the in-ring chemistry Reigns and Miz have with each other. It is a testament to Miz's growth as a performer because, while Reigns would have had a stellar TV main event with any wrestler, this was better because it was the most must-see Superstar in WWE.

Miz is the best heel in the company and a Superstar around whom the flagship has been built for the last few months. He will be champion again.

For now, it should be interesting to see who targets Reigns first and whether or not WWE sees this as a long-term plan or if he will drop it shortly.