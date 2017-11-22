College Football Playoff 2017: How Top Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get In

1 of 4

Why They're Out

Nothing changed from a week ago thanks to a sleepwalking-but-thorough 42-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The early-season loss to Clemson isn't going to hurt AU other than being another mark in the loss column.

The game the Tigers would like to forget is the setback to LSU where coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey had a brain cramp in the second half with a 20-point lead in what eventually became a shocking 27-23 loss. Malzahn was about as vanilla as possible, calling 17 consecutive first-down runs.

"I just want to say this: I've got good coaches, I've got good players, and anytime that happens that's on the head coach," Malzahn told the Montgomery Advertiser's Matthew Stevens. "That's on me. That can't happen again. It's not going to happen again. But I take full responsibility."

He was right. The Tigers have responded in a huge way, but will it be enough?

What Must Be Done

Auburn may be the only two-loss team in this group, but the Tigers still have just as high a chance as anyone to make it to the College Football Playoff.

They can't lose again.

That's a tall order considering the season-ending Iron Bowl against hated rival Alabama in Jordan-Hare Stadium this week. If the Tigers win, they'll represent the SEC West in the conference championship game and will have to beat Georgia again.

Of course, the Bulldogs' only loss this year was to Auburn.

The Tigers felt some accountability after the LSU game, and they've elevated their play since.

Playoff Chances: 45 percent

Last week, Auburn's chances were 45 percent, and that hasn't changed.

While the Tigers are capable of taking advantage of Alabama's lack of linebacker depth following a rash of injuries—and can probably get some penetration against an up-and-down Crimson Tide offensive line—it's still a tough task beating UA any year.

It's also difficult to beat a team twice in the same year, especially a good one like Georgia. It looks like Auburn matches up well against the Bulldogs, but if they meet up in the Georgia Dome, that will be a raucous environment that could give the Dawgs a better chance.

AU has to be at its best. Anything less, and a third loss tumbles the Tigers back to the middle of the national pack.

That said, the public is underrating Auburn's chances. FiveThirtyEight has the Tigers' playoff chances at 21 percent. They have what it takes to beat Alabama at home, and if they do win the Iron Bowl, they should get past Georgia again.