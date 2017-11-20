Hue Jackson Compares Josh Gordon's Return to Opening a 'New Toy'

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson didn't have to wait until Dec. 25 to unwrap his biggest present of the winter season.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon returned to on-field team activities Monday, which Jackson equated to receiving a gift under the tree on Christmas Day.

"I get to open a new toy," Jackson said, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "I know what is in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It is exciting that he will be back out there."

The NFL conditionally reinstated Gordon on Nov. 1. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended the 26-year-old indefinitely in October 2016 shortly after he checked himself into a treatment facility.

The Browns didn't have an official practice following Sunday's 19-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team announced Gordon worked with Browns quarterbacks Monday and will practice Wednesday.

Joining the Browns' active roster will be the next step for Gordon. Cleveland can officially activate him starting Nov. 27 ahead of its Week 13 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 3. He hasn't played an NFL game since catching four passes for 45 yards in a 17-13 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 21, 2014.

While Gordon is likely to be rusty after nearly three years removed from his last appearance, the Browns could certainly use him. Cleveland ranked last in offensive efficiency entering Week 11, according to Football Outsiders, and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has thrown a league-worst 14 interceptions.

In 2014, Gordon was a first-team All-Pro after catching 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. If he can come even somewhat close to being that player again, he'd be a significant upgrade for an ailing Browns passing game.