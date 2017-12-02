Ranking the NFL’s Fastest Players with the Ball in Their Hands

0 of 10

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The modern-day NFL and its players can be characterized by one word above all else: fast.

Developments in strength and conditioning training have yielded incredible returns when it comes to the athleticism of today's NFL players.

In the 1987 NFL combine, the average 40-yard dash time among running backs was 4.64 seconds. Thirty years later, that number dropped to 4.56 for the 2017 draft class.

And that's just the running backs. Wide receivers have also become quicker, with players who would have once been relegated to slot roles and fewer targets now seeing a high volume of throws as teams try to overwhelm defenses with quick-strike offensive attacks.

Look no further back than the 2017 combine, when receiver John Ross broke the 40-yard dash record with a 4.22-second run.

In 2017, we've seen some of the fastest plays ever recorded in the NFL.

But who are the fastest players with the ball in their hands? Are they wideouts, running backs and return specialists? Or perhaps they're not skill players at all, but defenders.

We'll break down the fastest players in the NFL today, ranking them by their top speed reached this season. Note that players were only timed when they had the ball in their hands, be that on offense, defense or special teams.

But if a player has never carried the ball, he wasn't considered for this list.

All top speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats and current through Week 12. Forty-yard dash times are via NFL.com unless otherwise indicated.