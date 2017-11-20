Andre Ellington Waived by Cardinals, Bronson Hill Signed from Practice Squad

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Running back Andre Ellington was inactive during the Arizona Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday and is now no longer on the team.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Cardinals waived Ellington and signed running back Bronson Hill from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Ellington has just 15 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown on the season, although he was an effective threat in the aerial attack with 33 catches for 297 yards.

Ellington has been with the Cardinals his entire career since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2013 out of Clemson. While he has never established himself as a clear-cut No. 1 option, he did surpass 650 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons and has 1,296 receiving yards in 61 career games.

It appeared as if Ellington was in line for additional playing time after starting running back David Johnson suffered a wrist injury and underwent surgery in September, but the Cardinals traded for seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson to fill the vacated role.

Peterson has since served as the primary back, and Kerwynn Williams and Chris Johnson—who Arizona released in October following the Peterson trade—each have more carries on the season than Ellington.

Ellington is still just 28 years old and figures to receive another opportunity elsewhere based on his receiving prowess alone. The Cardinals now turn their attention without him to Sunday’s contest against the 7-3 Jacksonville Jaguars and their No. 1 scoring defense in the league.