Week 12 Fantasy Football Projections: Samaje Perine and Top Streaming Options

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The byes are now over, which means fantasy owners can focus on putting together the best possible team for the stretch run.

If you think your lineup is relatively set for the next few weeks, now would be a good time to add some high-upside players like Mike Williams or Corey Clement, who have shown bright spots but might not be trustworthy as starters just yet.

Conversely, many fantasy owners need help right away at certain positions to improve their playoff push. For those in need of Week 12 fill-ins, here are some quality options available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Colts (17 percent owned)

Although Jacoby Brissett is still in the concussion protocol, even through last week's bye, the Colts expect him to be ready to play in Week 12 against the Titans, per Zak Keefer of the Indy Star.

This could provide fantasy owners with a quality option after proving his ability to put up big numbers in recent games. The second-year player has at least two touchdown passes in each of the last three games, averaging 254 passing yards per game in this stretch.

Albert Breer of the MMQB provided his thoughts on the quarterback:

Brissett also has 154 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season, which goes a long way for fantasy purposes.

The Colts face some tough pass defenses going forward between Jacksonville, Denver and Baltimore, but the Titans defense shouldn't prevent much friction after allowing four touchdown passes to Ben Roethlisberger last week.

Case Keenum, Vikings (40 percent owned)

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Even though not every game will go as smoothly as his four-touchdown performance in Week 10, Case Keenum remains a solid quarterback as long as he remains in the lineup.

The Vikings quarterback had 280 passing yards and a touchdown against a tough Rams defense Sunday, getting a lot of production out of emerging star Adam Thielen. With Stefon Diggs also capable of making big plays, it makes things easier for Keenum to rack up yards through the air.

Facing the Lions defense on Thanksgiving won't make things easy, but the Vikings offensive line has done its job this year and should keep the pass rush at bay. Keenum will do the rest and continue his recent production as a high-floor fantasy quarterback.

Running Back

Samaje Perine, Redskins (35 percent owned)

This should be one of the top adds of the week due to the opportunity in front of him.

After starting running back Rob Kelley went down for the year with an ankle injury, Chris Thompson has been ruled out for the season with a fractured fibula, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It leaves Samaje Perine as the only real option in the Redskins backfield, and he showed what he could do Sunday with 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports has high hopes for him going forward:

The Redskins haven't had much of a rushing attack this year, but Perine could provide some much-needed balance to the offense going forward.

Damien Williams, Dolphins (35 percent owned)

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Everyone rushed to grab Kenyan Drake after Jay Ajayi was traded to the Eagles, but Damien Williams has a chance to be the best Dolphins running back going forward.

Drake had more snaps than Williams in Sunday's game (38-27), but Williams was the one who went for 78 rushing yards on 10 carries compared to just four yards on seven carries from Drake. While 69 of those yards came on one carry, most of Drake's production in the last two games came on one long carry as well, his going for 66 yards.

Williams has also shown he can be a quality receiver out of the backfield, which will be useful against the Patriots, with the Dolphins likely to trail much of the day. There is a lot of risk involved, but someone who gets consistent touches has as much upside as you will likely find on the waiver wire.

Wide Receiver

Josh Doctson, Redskins (28 percent owned)

The Redskins have been difficult to predict at receiver this year, but Josh Doctson had his best overall game of the season this year against the Saints with four catches for 81 yards on seven targets.

He also led all Redskins receivers with 60 out of 69 possible snaps, clearly benefiting from Terrelle Pryor being inactive. Although Jamison Crowder remains the team's most consistent receiver, and the clear better option in points-per-reception leagues, Doctson has the most upside on the roster.

Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post described his ability:

With seven targets in back-to-back games, you can start trusting him in your lineups if you need help. You never know what you are going to get from the Giants defense, but Doctson should be able to beat this group for some big plays on Thursday.

Mike Wallace, Ravens (25 percent owned)

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Corey Coleman (32 percent) is also a quality option after totaling six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets in his first game back from injury. He should be added in all leagues with a chance to make a difference down the stretch.

However, the Bengals have been tough against the pass this year, allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season. Coleman could have a tough time finding open looks in Week 12.

Meanwhile, Mike Wallace faces a Texans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Big-play threats like T.Y. Hilton, Paul Richardson and Brandin Cooks have burned this unit throughout the year, and Wallace could be next in line.

While the Ravens offense hasn't done too much this year, Wallace has scored in two straight games and could be in for another one in this favorable matchup.

Tight End

Tyler Kroft, Bengals (45 percent owned)

Although he only has three catches over the last two games, he came through with a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos, giving him his fourth score of the year.

While you are likely counting on another score for production at tight end, Kroft should have a good chance against a Browns defense that has allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends this year, including one in each of the last three games.

Kroft has already shown he can beat this unit with 68 yards and two touchdowns when these teams played in Week 4. There is plenty of upside for someone likely available on the waiver wire.

Adam Shaheen, Bears (0 percent owned)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Out of all the surprising Week 11 performances at tight end (Ricky Seals-Jones, O.J. Howard, Jesse James), Adam Shaheen has the best chance to keep it going.

The rookie second-round pick was already earning playing time before Zach Miller's injury and is now becoming a bigger factor in the passing attack. Adam Hoge of WGN described the tight end's effort:

Shaheen had four catches for 41 yards last game for a Bears team that has few established pass-catching options on the roster.

If he can continue making strides, he could be a quality fantasy option in Week 12 against Philadelphia.

Defense/Special Teams

Cincinnati Bengals (41 percent owned)

Pretty much any time you can pick up a team facing the Browns offense, you have to do it.

DeShone Kizer and company have allowed the most fantasy points of any offense this year, including 27 in standard leagues last week against the Jaguars. In the last five games, the Browns have allowed 18 sacks and turned the ball over 15 times, with two turnovers returned for touchdowns.

The Bengals, which are tied for fourth in the league with 29 sacks this year, should be able to take advantage of the matchup while making things difficult for Cleveland. The Browns scored just seven points the last time these teams played, and it's tough to imagine much of a better showing this time around.

Los Angeles Chargers (35 percent owned)

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Cowboys used to be the last team you would want your fantasy defense to face, but this is a new team without Ezekiel Elliott and, perhaps more importantly, Tyron Smith.

Elliott will remain out due to suspension, and it's tough to imagine Smith returning on a short week.

Without these All-Pro performers, the team has just 16 points in the last two games while allowing 12 sacks. Dak Prescott also threw three interceptions against the Eagles Sunday for the first time in his career.

After their five-interception performance against the Bills, the Chargers and their elite pass rush could be in for another big-time effort on Thanksgiving.

Note: Statistics and snap counts courtesy of Pro Football Reference. Fantasy info courtesy of Yahoo Sports.