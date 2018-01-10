Derrius Guice Declares for 2018 NFL Draft After 3 Years at LSU

John Raoux/Associated Press

LSU running back Derrius Guice is headed to the NFL. Guice announced his intention to forgo the final year of his eligibility Wednesday and will hire an agent, making him one of the best running backs in the 2018 class.

The 5'11", 212-pound back rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season. He finished with 2,638 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons in Baton Rouge.

CBS Sports ranks him as the second-best running back in this class behind Penn State's Saquon Barkley, as does Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

"He's just a crucial player for our team and he's just been continuing to get better and better and feeling healthier and healthier, so that's been great for us to have," LSU quarterback Danny Etling said of Guice, per the Associated Press (h/t USA Today). "You just want to keep getting him the ball and keep finding ways to let him attack defenses when he's playing like that."

Where Guice comes off the board, as often is the case, will come down to how he tests. A slow 40 time or poor work in individual workouts could take him from first-round contention into being a middle-round pick.