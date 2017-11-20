WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Full Card Predictions After Survivor Series

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Not long after SmackDown's stars emerged from the brand war at Survivor Series, they will have to battle each other at WWE Clash of Champions 2017.

Sunday's pay-per-view pitted Raw against Smackdown. On Dec. 17, normalcy returns for the blue brand. Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Natalya and others will go from fighting Team Raw to taking down members of their own roster.

For Corbin, that means a new challenger for his United States Championship. Natalya will be looking to reclaim a prize she owned until very recently. And after limping out of a collision with Brock Lesnar, Styles will have to fend off the man beat out to get that match in the first place.

Looking at the results of Survivor Series and projecting where current SmackDown storylines head next, the following is a predicted card for the blue brand's next big show.