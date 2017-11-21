What's Next for Roman Reigns After WWE IC Championship Win vs. The Miz?

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns' Intercontinental Championship win on Monday's WWE Raw is a means to pile the momentum on for The Big Dog as he marches toward the main event of WrestleMania 34.

In the closing match of Raw in Houston, Reigns blasted The Miz with a spear, leaving the heel on his back, and after a three-count, sans IC title. The Shield member can now add the crown The Miz wore since June to his list of accolades.

Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose punctuated the victory by powerbombing The Miz through a table after Raw went off the air.

Now what? Where does the black-clad gladiator head next?

The WrestleMania marquee awaits him in a matter of months. All signs have pointed to Reigns facing universal champ Brock Lesnar. The Big Dog's win on Monday will serve as a bridge to that bout.

Until then, he'll face others looking to push him off the mountain, but The Miz won't be among them.

Normally, the former champion gets first crack at the new one. But not this time around. The Miz's rematch will apparently have to wait as The A-Lister will reportedly be taking time off to film a movie.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported: "We are told that there is no current timetable for Miz's return and last night was his final appearance until filming is completed."

That leaves WWE with a number of options for who The Big Dog tangles with next. Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and either member of The Bar are all realistic possibilities.

But when will those hypothetical showdowns go down?

As Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com pointed out, the Raw brand doesn't have a PPV event until next year:

One probable approach is to book Reigns in several title matches on TV. That would keep the powerhouse in the spotlight and give Raw a fighting champ to contrast with the rarely seen Lesnar.

Perhaps The Big Dog further mirrors John Cena's career by issuing open challenges for the title each week.

Reigns seemed to hint at the concept on Twitter:

That would push him to the forefront and allow him to stockpile momentum. Raw is going to need a headliner as Lesnar's part-time schedule keeps him offscreen aplenty and with The Miz apparently stepping away.

Lots of triumphs in title matches will work to make Reigns look more powerful, more unstoppable. Look for him to spear and pin Wyatt, Joe and the rest of Raw's upper midcard heels. With an expected WrestleMania collision with Lesnar on the horizon, one can bet WWE will prioritize boosting The Big Dog.

Lesnar has fended off tough tests from the likes of Joe, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles. WWE is clearly looking to play up his power, painting him as an overwhelming force.

Reigns is going to get the same treatment as the IC titleholder.

That way, both men are as hot as possible when they meet in New Orleans at WWE's biggest event of the year. Much like the build toward WrestleMania VI, the intercontinental champion and the top titleholder will both display dominance en route to facing each other.