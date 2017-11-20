Lonzo Ball Says LeBron James Is 'The Best Player in the World'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball and LeBron James both got their second career triple-doubles at 20 years, 23 days old, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Apparently, just being in the same conversation as the Cleveland Cavaliers star is huge for the rookie.

"LeBron James is the best player in the world," Ball said Monday, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "Me compared to him; that's a blessing."

The Lakers point guard has faced a lot of criticism early in his career, but he came through with a huge all-around effort against the Nuggets on Sunday. He finished with 11 points, 11 assists, 16 rebounds and two blocks, earning a triple-double just eight days after his first one against the Suns.

ESPN Stats and Info noted the few players in league history to accomplish this feat in such a short amount of time:

Ball is currently averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

James—who entered the NBA a year earlier straight out of high school—had zero triple doubles during his rookie season before tallying four in his second year. He has 56 triple doubles in his career.

He has certainly done enough to earn "best player in the world" distinction, earning four MVP awards and 13-straight All-Star appearances. He has been first-team All-NBA in each of the last 10 years.

Ball has a lot of work to do if he wants to put himself on more lists alongside James.