La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 12 Match

Eibar put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after thrashing Real Betis 5-0 in La Liga on Monday night.

The win sees the hosts move on to 11 points, four clear of the drop zone, while Betis, who finished the game with 10 men, stay eighth after 12 games played in Spain's top flight.

La Liga Standings (Goal difference)

1. Barcelona 34 (29)

2. Valencia 30 (21)

3. Real Madrid 24 (13)

4. Atletico Madrid 24 (10)

5. Sevilla 22 (2)

6. Villarreal 21 (7)

7. Real Sociedad 18 (3)

8. Real Betis 17 (-4)

9. Leganes 17 (-2)

10. Getafe 16 (5)

11. Girona 16 (-3)

12. Levante 15 (-1)

13. Celta Vigo 14 (4)

14. Espanyol 13 (-6)

15. Athletic Bilbao 12 (-4)

16. Deportivo La Coruna 11 (-8)

17. Eibar 11 (-14)

18. Malaga 7 (-16)

19. Alaves 6 (-14)

20. Las Palmas 6 (-22)

Recap

Eibar took the lead after just eight minutes after some dreadful defending by Jordi Amat saw the defender put the ball into his own net.

Amat then swiftly followed that up by going into the referee's book for a clumsy foul on Ivan Alejo in a less-than-impressive start to the game.

The first half then got even worse for the visitors on the half-hour mark, Gonzalo Escalante heading home David Junca's cross to make it 2-0.

Football writer Simon Harrison felt Eibar were good value for the lead:

Betis coach Quique Setien's team selection and his side's defending were called into question by football writer Collin Millar:

There was worse to follow for Betis after the interval as Aissa Mandi was dismissed 10 minutes into the second half after conceding a penalty.

Up stepped Charles who made it 3-0 from the spot before adding his second, firing home from inside the box.

There was still time for more goals, Sergi Enrich grabbing a fifth to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Harrison explained why Eibar had enjoyed such success:

The win will be a big boost for the hosts, and they have the chance to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three when they take on struggling Alaves on Saturday.