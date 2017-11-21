Adam Thielen Joins Elite Company with 123-Yard Performance Sunday

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen logged six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. While doing so, he joined Randy Moss as one of two players in team history to have accumulated at least 60 receptions and 900 yards over a team's first 10 games of a season, per NFL.com.

Through 10 games in the 2017 campaign, Thielen has caught 62 passes for 916 yards and three touchdowns. His terrific performance also puts him on track to surpass his career-high totals for receptions (69), yards (967) and touchdowns (five), all of which were recorded last year.

The undrafted product of Minnesota State is in the midst of a breakout season, as his 916 yards rank second in the league and trail only Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown (1,026 yards).

Thielen has turned into one of the most reliable offensive options on a Vikings club that's sitting at the top of the NFC North with an 8-2 record. Over Minnesota's 10 games, Thielen has logged more than 95 yards in six of them and has caught at least five passes in each tilt.

Including Sunday's effort, Thielen has notched at least 100 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks while also scoring a touchdown in three straight. With a divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions coming up Thursday, Thielen will have the chance to break the 1,000-yard mark for the season against a mediocre Lions defense that ranks 20th in the league against the pass.