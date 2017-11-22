Tyrod Taylor Named Bills Starting QB over Nathan Peterman in Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

A rough outing from Nathan Peterman was enough for the Buffalo Bills to turn back to Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback.

Head coach Sean McDermott named Taylor the team's starter for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs during a press conference Wednesday.

Taylor had started the first nine games, but a poor performance in a 47-10 Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints was enough for McDermott to make the switch to Peterman. Unfortunately, the rookie was much worse, throwing five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week before being pulled.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it was a historically poor debut:

"I don't regret my decision. I regret the result," McDermott said after the game, per the team's Twitter account. "This is in part about winning now and in part about winning in the future."

While the fifth-round pick could still be a part of the team's future, he showed he isn't ready to help.

On the other hand, Taylor has his flaws but has had a solid year with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions for a 91.4 quarterback rating. He also has 275 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

With the Bills still in the hunt for a playoff spot at 5-5, the team opted to return to the established veteran for at least Week 12.

Considering there is a potential out on Taylor's contract after this season, per Spotrac, the front office will likely revisit the situation before the start of 2018.