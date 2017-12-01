World Cup Schedule 2018: Dates, Bracket and Overall Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Excitement for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was ramped up a level on Friday, as the eight groups were drawn for the competition in Russia.

For holders Germany, there'll be clashes with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea to negotiate in defence of the crown they won in 2014.

Meanwhile, Brazil will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia, and Spain will take on Portugal, Morocco and Iran.



As for Gareth Southgate's England, they have Belgium, Panama and Tunisia to contend with in pursuit of a spot in the knockout stages.

Here are the key dates on the tournament schedule, the competition bracket and a closer look at a couple of teams tipped to fare well in 2018.

2018 World Cup Schedule

Group Stage: June 14 - June 28

Second Round: June 30 - July 3

Quarter-Finals: July 6 - July 7

Semi-Finals: July 10 - July 11

Third Place Playoff: July 14

Final: July 15

This is the competition bracket, courtesy of FIFA:



Brazil

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Time is a great healer in any walk of life, but for many associated with Brazilian football the manner in which they exited the previous World Cup still stings.

On home soil they were hammered 7-1 in the semi-finals by eventual winners Germany. While the team different to that one, there will be plenty who have been waiting for a chance at redemption in Russia.

It's a determination that was prevalent in qualifying, as Brazil marched to the head of the CONMEBOL standings and stamped their ticket. The Selecao Brasileira Twitter account paid tribute to the influence of manager Tite on the team:

Of course, Tite has some wonderful players to call upon.

At the back there is experience in the form of Marcelo and Dani Alves, while Ederson is a star between the sticks and Marquinhos is one of the world's best young defenders.

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Those who tune in to watch Brazil at a World Cup don't do so to watch their defensive play, though. In Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian there is so much flair in the Selecao squad, while Neymar brings the world-class spark that few teams can boast at this level.

As noted by 101 Great Goals recently, when he represents his country the Paris Saint-Germain typically finds a few more gears:

Should they make it into the last 16 the mental challenges that face Brazil will be as testing as the opponents. Provided they can master any doubts that linger, they have enough to beat any team in the competition based on pure talent. They'll come up just short again in Russia, though.

Prediction: Runners-Up

Germany

TF-Images/Getty Images

Often when a team wins a major tournament a transitional phase follows and results can be tough to come by. But Germany have continued to set a relentless pace after their 2014 win.

While they came up short at the 2016 UEFA European Championship, losing in the semi-finals to hosts France, they were exceptional in qualifying with 10 wins from their 10 games. Manager Joachim Low continues to make the best out of the wealth of talent available to him.

The head coach has admitted in an interview with DW Sports that they must be the favourites, based on their quality, experience and winning mentality:

Plenty of the men who were so important in 2014 remain as part of the squad, with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller all set to feature.

TF-Images/Getty Images

But there's a raft of young stars coming through, too, especially in the final third. Timo Werner appears to have filled the centre-forward void left by the legendary Miroslav Klose, giving Germany a dynamic option at the point of the attack.

Additionally, in Leroy Sane the Germans have one of the most exciting wide players in the game. As noted by Scouted Football, despite his tender years he's excelled in the Premier League:

There's always a sense with Low's sides that when they're in a big game they know how to find a way to win. Against quality opposition they're assured and have demonstrated a ruthlessness in critical moments too. It's why it's tough to see anyone stopping them next summer.

Prediction: Winners