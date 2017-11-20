WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: What Fans Are Marking Out for After Event

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view was an event that featured not only quality in-ring content throughout, but also a newsworthy show that set the stage for the remainder of 2017.

From The Shield's victory to AJ Styles' phenomenal showing against Brock Lesnar to Triple H's shocking betrayal of Kurt Angle, the show left fans marking out over some of the most memorable and unforgettable moments of the broadcast.

With all eyes turning toward January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the moments that captured the attention of the WWE Universe could, and should, lay the foundation for that enormous spectacular.

Relive the most fan-friendly moments of Sunday's event with these four moments that define the phrase "mark out."