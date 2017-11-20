WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: What Fans Are Marking Out for After EventNovember 20, 2017
WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: What Fans Are Marking Out for After Event
The 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view was an event that featured not only quality in-ring content throughout, but also a newsworthy show that set the stage for the remainder of 2017.
From The Shield's victory to AJ Styles' phenomenal showing against Brock Lesnar to Triple H's shocking betrayal of Kurt Angle, the show left fans marking out over some of the most memorable and unforgettable moments of the broadcast.
With all eyes turning toward January's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the moments that captured the attention of the WWE Universe could, and should, lay the foundation for that enormous spectacular.
Relive the most fan-friendly moments of Sunday's event with these four moments that define the phrase "mark out."
The Shield's Victory
The Shield reunited for the first time at a Survivor Series event since 2013 and recaptured the magic of its original run with a decisive victory over The New Day.
The win, the culmination of a reunion run that began just over a month ago, was the perfect opener for the show and had fans popping right out of the gate.
As they should have.
Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are decorated Superstars, all three of them former WWE champions. They won the match clean, did so energetically and now look toward the future and showdowns with some of Raw's most dominant and elite competitors.
Fans are genuinely interested to see what is next for the faction and whether the group can remain one functioning unit or its bond will shatter and lead to the same heartache and disappointment it experienced three years earlier.
Asuka's Dominance
The women's contribution to Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown Sunday night saw Asuka emerge the sole survivor for the red brand as she overcame a two-on-one numbers disadvantage.
She unloaded on Carmella with kicks that had Miss Money in the Bank squealing in pain, then put an end to her night with a straight kick to the face. From there, she out-grappled former SmackDown women's champion Natalya and forced a tapout with the Asuka Lock.
It was another signature performance from The Empress of Tomorrow, who is now poised to combat Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks and anyone else who stands between her and the Raw Women's Championship.
Fresh blood and dominance always make for a fun, exciting combination, and the fan reaction to the undefeated Superstar has reflected as much.
AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar
The match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles Sunday night was a dream match for many fans who wondered how such a bout between the powerful and destructive Beast Incarnate and athletic and acrobatic Phenomenal One would play out.
To say fans were satisfied with the finished product would be an understatement.
Styles took a tremendous beating early but was able to shake it off, at least momentarily, and fight his way back into the match. What followed was a dynamic one-man show that saw Styles come within seconds of beating Lesnar on several occasions.
Everything he threw at the hobbled Beast, though, failed to keep him down. One last-gasp effort ended with him caught in the grasp of the universal champion and felled with the F-5.
It was Lesnar's best match in what felt like an eternity, a legitimate show-stealer that overshadowed everything else on the card.
Styles has a passionate fanbase, and after his performance Sunday, it is safe to say those fans were once again touting his greatness.
Triple H's Betrayal
Triple H betrayed Kurt Angle at Survivor Series, delivering a Pedigree that prevented the Olympian from tapping Shane McMahon out to the ankle lock. Coupled with The Game's replacement of Jason Jordan on last week's Raw, it creates speculation and excitement for what now appears to be an impending showdown between The Game and the Raw general manager.
And fans should be marking out over the possibility of a showdown between them.
It has been 15 years since fans witnessed the two Attitude Era icons share the same ring in a high-profile match. Even past their primes, the personalities involved are enormous and always meshed well. Putting them together, with the potential for Stephanie McMahon involvement, is a recipe for delightful television.
A long and sordid history that includes a love triangle, coupled with a struggle for power, will help Raw become a hotter and more urgent show than it has been in recent months.