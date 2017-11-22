Europa League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Matchday 5 Schedule and Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

The penultimate round of UEFA Europa League fixtures takes place on Thursday with a host of teams still in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Arsenal are one of five teams who have already booked their place in the next round, along with Lazio, Zenit St. Petersburg, FC Steaua Bucuresti and Dynamo Kiev.

Meanwhile, Everton, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Vardar have already been eliminated, leaving the remaining teams to battle it out for qualification.

Here are the Matchday 5 fixtures, a prediction and a preview of another fascinating week in Europe's second-tier competition.

Europa League Fixtures, Thursday, November 23

4 p.m. (GMT) Astana vs. Villarreal (0-1)

6 p.m. (GMT) Athletic Bilbao vs. Hertha Berlin (1-0)

6 p.m. (GMT) BATE Borisov vs. Red Star Belgrade (1-2)

6 p.m. (GMT) Cologne vs. Arsenal (1-3)

6 p.m. (GMT) FC Lugano vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (0-1)

6 p.m. (GMT) FC Viktoria Plzen vs. FC Steaua Bucuresti (0-2)

6 p.m. (GMT) Konyaspor vs. Marseille (0-2)

6 p.m. (GMT) Lazio vs. Vitesse Arnhem (2-0)

6 p.m. (GMT) Lokomotiv Moscow vs. FC Copenhagen (1-1)

6 p.m. (GMT) Nice vs. Zulte-Waregem (3-1)

6 p.m. (GMT) Ostersunds FK vs. FC Zorya Luhansk (1-1)

6 p.m. (GMT) Red Bull Salzburg vs. Vitoria de Guimaraes (3-0)

6 p.m. (GMT) Rosenborg vs. Real Sociedad (1-2)

6 p.m. (GMT) Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Vardar (2-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) AC Milan vs. FK Austria Wien (2-1)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) AEK Athens vs. Rijeka (1-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Braga vs. Hoffenheim (1-1)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Everton vs. Atalanta (0-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Ludogorets vs. Istanbul Buyuksehir (2-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Lyon vs. Apollon Limassol (2-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Slavia Prague (0-1)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Partizan Belgrade vs. BSC Young Boys Bern (1-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Zlin (1-0)

8:05 p.m. (GMT) Skenderbeu vs. Dynamo Kiev (0-2)

Preview

AC Milan have endured a poor start to the Serie A season, despite investing heavily in the squad over the summer, and are currently 16 points behind leaders Napoli.

B/R Football show where it has been going wrong for the Rossoneri domestically:

Milan's best chance of returning to the Champions League may therefore be to win the Europa League, and they top Group D after four games.

A victory over FK Austria Wien at San Siro will be enough to secure their place in the next round, but they will need to improve on their performance at the weekend where they lost 2-1 to Napoli.

Opta highlight just how timid Vicenzo Montella's side were against the Serie A leaders:

Milan have fallen well short in the league so far but are yet to lose in Europe, and a win on Thursday would give them a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, Arsenal head to Cologne needing just a point to secure top spot in Group H after taking 10 points from their opening four games.

The earlier fixture between these two sides in London was notable for the game almost being called off after thousands of away fans arrived at the Emirates Stadium causing chaos.

Arsenal can expect another hot welcome in Germany with the hosts having beaten BATE Borisov 5-2 last time out in the tournament, and a win could keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Gunners go into the game in good heart having beaten local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday, their best performance of the season, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Wenger will rotate his team for the trip to Germany, but the visitors should still have enough quality to pick up the result they need.

The day's early kick-off sees Villarreal out to confirm qualification at Astana, who are just a point behind the La Liga side in Group A.

Cedric Bakambu has played a starring role for Villarreal this season, scoring eight goals in 11 league appearances, and his goalscoring threat is shown by La Liga's Twitter account:

Villarreal can qualify with just a draw, although both teams will go through if Astana win and Slavia Prague lose to Maccabi-Tel Aviv in the group's other game.